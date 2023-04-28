Pamper mom on Mother’s Day with a present from Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful line

If you are looking for a gift for mom this Mother’s Day that’s both pretty and functional, you may want to consider an item from Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful collection. Available at Walmart.com, the line features small kitchen appliances, cook-friendly tools, essential cookware and more. The products live up the collection’s name for their aesthetically appealing designs. What’s more, many are available in unexpected pastels colors that are perfect for springtime.

Features of the Walmart Beautiful line of products

Finding a gift that’s special and unique for your mom can be confusing, but Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful collection has you covered. As you shop, you’ll notice the key features that make this lovely line of home products stand out.

Versatility: The Beautiful collection consists of a nice selection of home products, including cookware, small appliances, kitchen tools, cooking gadgets, hydration gear and more. Additionally, Drew Barrymore’s signature chair is a high-end item in the unique product line.

Quality materials: From cookware to kitchen tools, Beautiful products are made without harsh chemicals, such as perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) and bisphenol A (BPA).

Color options: While many of the appliances, tools and gadgets in the Beautiful collection come in classic colors, such as white and black, options such as soft shades of blue, purple, gray and green are also available for many items. These are awesome gifts for moms who like out-of-the-ordinary colors that grab attention.

Ease of use: Appliances in this appealing Walmart line offer functions and controls that are simple to operate. Many also have dishwasher-safe components for quick cleanup. Appliances, as well as cookware pieces, sport a matte finish that’s easy to keep clean.

Affordability: Reasonable prices are also reasons to love the Beautiful collection. Although affordable, the items have stylish, high-end looks that appeal to consumers and work well for gift-giving.

Best products from Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful collection

Beautiful 3-Quart Fondue Set

From decadent melted chocolate for strawberries to a rich cheese sauce for artisan bread, a fondue pot provides a fun way for mom to enjoy some of her favorite tasty treats. Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful model features a stylish matte finish and comes with a ceramic insert for preparing various melted recipes. Six color-coded fondue forks for indulging in them are also included.

Beautiful Slush Crush Frozen Drink Maker

Treat your mother to delicious frozen beverages any time she craves one with the Slush Crush. This unique machine blends ice and ingredients to perfection and has a spout for dispensing concoctions directly from the maker. You can choose from black, white, green, blue and lavender.

Beautiful Electric Gooseneck Kettle

For the mom who loves tea, pour-over coffee or hot chocolate, a kettle is a thoughtful gift. Drew Barrymore’s take on this classic kitchen gadget sports a gorgeous design with a matte finish in a choice of black, white or sage green. Water is ready in minutes, thanks to its one-touch boil function.

Beautiful 1.5-Quart Ice Cream Maker

Making frozen treats is easy with this ice cream maker that offers a simple touch display. It’s straightforward to use to prepare up to 1.5 quarts in about 20 minutes. It’s available in black or white and soft hues of blue, green or lavender to fit any mom’s personality or kitchen decor.

Beautiful 5-Speed Electric Juice Extractor

This juicer has the power to turn your mother’s favorite fruits and vegetables into wholesome beverages. It has a large food chute and touch controls for hassle-free juicing. Like other Beautiful appliances, it comes in several stylish shades with an easy-to-clean matte finish.

Beautiful 12-Ounce Double-Wall Stainless Steel Wine Tumbler

The Beautiful wine tumbler is a useful and affordable gift for any wine enthusiast, but it can also be used for other hot or cold drinks. It will maintain the temperature of a beverage for hours and looks great too. It comes in a choice of white, cornflower blue and of course, merlot.

Beautiful 5-in-1 Electric Expandable Skillet

Not only is this electric skillet versatile, thanks to its unique expandable capacity, but it’s also stylish with the collection’s attractive matte finish. The nonstick surface doesn’t contain PFOA or PFOS. You can choose from gray, black, white, sage green or cornflower blue.

Beautiful 6-piece Essential Baking Set

Every mom who likes to bake needs a set of gadgets for measuring and mixing. This one includes four measuring cups, a mixing bowl and whisk for whipping up essential ingredients. The pieces are free of BPA.

Beautiful 12-piece Ceramic Nonstick Cookware set

This ceramic cookware set is made without forever chemicals, so your mother can feel good about using them to prepare her favorite dishes. It includes 12 useful pieces with the proprietary matte finish that cleans with ease.

Beautiful Drew Chair

If you want a gift that will wow mom, check out Drew Barrymore’s exclusive chair. In addition to a stylish design, it offers comfortable cushioning and a 360-degree swivel base. The fabric is pre-treated to prevent stains. Three accent pillows are included for extra comfortable lounging.

