Best felt Christmas stocking

Which felt Christmas stocking is best?

Hanging Christmas stockings is a timeless holiday tradition that many families participate in each year. However, as you start to unpack your decorations, you might notice that some of the older stockings could use an upgrade. With so many options available, it can be challenging to narrow down which stocking is best.

If you are craving a classic look this Christmas, consider selecting a felt Christmas stocking. For a felt stocking with a little flair, check out the Creative Co-Op Stocking.

What to know before you buy a felt Christmas stocking

Dimensions

Most standard Christmas stockings measure around 20 inches in length, but some can run a bit shorter or longer. If you have a particular spot in mind for the stockings to hang, you will want to measure the space you are working with to allow the stocking to hang freely.

You will also want to check the width and weight restrictions. An average 20-inch-long stocking is typically 12 inches wide, but that can also vary. How much weight a stocking can hold is dependent on the stocking’s size and material as well as the sturdiness of its holder.

Customization

If you are planning to host a fun craft night, consider choosing felt Christmas stocking kits. A felt stocking kit provides a great way to level up an ordinary felt stocking and personalize it to fit your liking. Whether you are helping your kids create a stocking or having a fun night in with friends, you will make lasting memories that will make you smile every time you look at your masterpiece.

Color

There are plenty of choices when it comes to finding the perfect palette for your felt stocking. If you have a color scheme that you like to stick with when it comes to holiday decorating, it should be fairly simple to find a felt stocking to color coordinate with your designs.

If you want to stay traditional, select something green, red or white. From trendy to timeless, there are so many fun selections for the season that the hardest part might be narrowing it down.

What to look for in a felt Christmas stocking

Quality

Choose a stocking that is well-made and durable. If it is hanging near a fireplace or under an air duct, you will want to make sure that the fabric can be dusted or wiped down without getting ruined.

Look for any loose threads or strings and double-check that nothing is about to unravel. You want the seams to be strong so that they won’t bust once the stocking is filled.

Opening

Even if the stocking is the right length and width, you will want to look at the opening of the stocking before you buy it. A roomy stocking is useless if you can’t put things into it or get them out very easily. Make sure that the hand filling it, as well as the hand removing the goodies, is able to enjoy the stocking without frustration.

Display

Although it is traditional to hang a stocking on a fireplace mantel, not everyone has one. Think about where you would like them to be displayed and plan appropriately. Stockings will have a loop, but it has to hang on some sort of apparatus. Ensure that you have the right tools or hooks so that you can put up your new felt Christmas stockings for Santa to spot effortlessly.

How much you can expect to spend on a felt Christmas stocking

The price will depend on whether it is a single stocking or a kit, but expect to spend $10-$22.

Felt Christmas stocking FAQ

Will a felt stocking go out of style?

A. Just like everything else, trends come and go when it comes to home decorator items. When it involves holiday items, what is popular at the moment will not have much effect on the longevity of your decor. Felt Christmas stockings have been around for a long time and will be a holiday staple for years to come.

Do felt stocking kits come with instructions?

A. Felt Christmas stocking kits come with step-by-step instructions to simplify the process for the person creating the artwork. Whether you excel at crafting or have never dabbled in arts and crafts, these kits take the guesswork out of it, allowing this to be a fun activity for the entire family. You can even invest in extra supplies from the craft store to customize your designs even further.

What’s the best felt Christmas stocking to buy?

Top felt Christmas stocking

Creative Co-Op Stocking

What you need to know: It is 12 inches long and 16 inches wide and covered with colorful pompoms.

What you will love: Even though it is smaller than the average stocking, it is very roomy and has a wide opening.

What you should consider: The fabric feels a bit stiff.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top felt Christmas stocking for the money

Vhc Brands Stocking

What you need to know: Available in white or red, this felt stocking measures 20 inches long.

What you will love: It has a quilted appearance, which gives it a classy, textured look.

What you should consider: It is a bit heavy, so make sure you hang it on something strong so that it will not fall.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dimensions DIY Felt Personalized Christmas Stocking Kit

What you need to know: It comes with easy-to-understand instructions and a set of sequins.

What you will love: You can personalize it even more by adding a name on the top of the stocking.

What you should consider: Make sure you let everything dry before you begin filling it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Kandi Neal writes for BestReviews.

