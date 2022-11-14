The term “white elephant” dates all the way back to the centuries-old Kingdom of Siam, known today as Thailand.

Find a gift that won’t break the bank

A white elephant party is a fun, festive way to accommodate a large group of people and turn gift-giving into a game. It makes for an ideal event to have at work, so you only need to bring one gift instead of presents for everyone. However, picking out a white elephant gift can be tricky. You don’t know who will ultimately end up with your gift, so it has to be broad enough to appeal to anyone but fun enough to not feel boring or redundant. Fortunately, finding a great gift doesn’t have to be frustrating or expensive. Here are over 50 white elephant gift ideas under $20 that won’t break the bank.

Practical gifts

Holstein Housewares Mini Waffle Maker

Available in five colors, this cute and compact appliance makes 4-inch waffles in minutes. It’s perfect for travel or spaces that don’t have a ton of free counter space.

Sold by Amazon

USBOTO Electric Rechargeable Lighters

This set comes with two plasma lighters that are rechargeable via a USB outlet. They’re energy-efficient and wind-proof, making them a great replacement for matchsticks or plastic refillable lighters.

Sold by Amazon

Ello Campy Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug

This 18-ounce stainless steel mug comes in eight colors with a leakproof lid and a cork-lined handle. It keeps drinks chilled for 10 hours or hot for five hours.

Sold by Amazon

Simjar Wireless Key Finder

This item locator is great for keeping track of keys, luggage, or even pets. It comes with one transmitter and four receivers that can be tracked without the use of a smartphone app.

Sold by Amazon

E-Tree Laptop Bag

This black 13.3-inch laptop bag is shockproof with padded sides and an adjustable shoulder strap. It has several interior compartments and a luggage strap that fits easily over the handle of a rolling suitcase.

Sold by Amazon

“Half Baked Harvest Super Simple Cookbook” by Tieghan Gerard

With 125 recipes, this cookbook is a great way to find new dishes that are easy to put together with fewer ingredients. It also includes vegetarian and vegan options.

Sold by Amazon

Hecef Cheese Board Set

This set features a beautiful acacia wood serving board with a matching cheese knife and cheese fork. The board is durable, easy to clean, and features a looped handle for simple storage.

Sold by Amazon

Esarora Ice Roller

A soothing way to start the day, this ice roller diminishes under-eye puffiness, calms irritated skin and can even help reduce headaches.

Sold by Amazon

Under-Desk Footrest

They’ll love resting their feet on this popular memory-foam footrest, which features an ergonomic design for extra support.

Sold by Amazon

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer

This affordable drink warmer is compatible with most mugs and can be used to heat coffee, tea, milk and hot chocolate. It warms beverages up in under two minutes.

Sold by Amazon

Other top practical gifts

Unique gifts

DuoMuo Vinyl Record Coasters

This set comes with six retro-inspired coasters designed to look like vinyl records. Each has a different label with a fun title and the holder is shaped to look like a record player.

Sold by Amazon

Boston Warehouse Pugly Sweater Collection Jar

Here’s an adorable earthenware jar designed to look like a pug wearing a festive winter sweater. It’s hand-painted with an airtight hinged seal.

Sold by Amazon

Pressman There’s Been a Murder: A Collaborative Card Game of Death and Deduction

This three- to eight-player card game turns players into detectives tasked with solving a murder. It’s an easy-to-learn game of deduction suitable for players 14 years old and up.

Sold by Amazon

Sandy Leaf Farm Cheese-Making Kit

This eight-piece kit comes with supplies and instructions for making your own cheese. It’s appropriate for beginners and can make 10 different types of cheese.

Sold by Amazon

Dosmix Portable Bluetooth Stereo Speaker

Available in lovely colors, this retro-inspired speaker fits in the palm of your hand and works for up to three hours between charges. It connects wirelessly to devices and includes a microphone for answering phone calls.

Sold by Amazon

Coolbros Elephant Pencil Holder With Phone Stand

This resin stand looks like a cute elephant, with a pencil holder in the back and a trunk that functions as a phone stand. It’s styled with vintage brown tones and details that add dimension.

Sold by Amazon

Kitessensu Cocktail Shaker Set

This stainless steel set includes a martini shaker, measuring jigger, four liquid pourers, a mixing spoon, and a mojito muddler. It comes with a recipe booklet and a velvet storage bag.

Sold by Amazon

Death Wish Dark Roast Ground Coffee

Death Wish claims to have the “world’s strongest coffee” packed into this 16-ounce bag. The dark roast has a bold flavor that packs a punch.

Sold by Amazon

Savvy Infusion Fruit Infuser Water Bottle

This 24-ounce water bottle has a tube for fresh fruit down the middle and a convenient carrying handle built into the lid. It’s made from shatterproof plastic and the lid comes in several colors.

Sold by Amazon

Ronxs 3-in-1 Candle Wick Trimmer Set

Instead of an ordinary candle, consider gifting this silver candle care set. It comes with a wick dipper, candle extinguisher, and wick cutter to keep candles burning efficiently.

Sold by Amazon

Other top unique gifts

Funny gifts

Maybe Swearing Will Help: Adult Coloring Book by Nyx Spectrum

This 62-page coloring book for adults is filled with puns, motivational sentiments, and of course, swear words. It’ll give the user some good laughs while they color and relax.

Sold by Amazon

SeaRoomy Burritos Tortilla Blanket

This 47-inch flannel blanket is round and designed to replicate a tortilla so the user can wrap their body in a cozy burrito. It’s machine-washable and available in three realistic colors.

Sold by Amazon

Chunace Rechargeable Toilet Night-Light

Potty humor meets practicality with this waterproof toilet bowl night-light. It’s motion-activated and glows in 16 LED colors.

Sold by Amazon

30 Watt Sudski Portable Shower Drink Holder

Available in five colors, this silicone holder can store a beer or soda can within arm’s reach on the shower wall. It’s easy to clean and dishwasher-safe.

Sold by Amazon

Rainbow Socks Pepperoni Pizza Socks Box

These cotton socks look like a slice of pepperoni pizza adorably displayed in a little cardboard “pizza” box. The socks are machine-washable and available in three unisex sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Abbott Collection Ceramic Elephant Figurine

Get literal at your next white elephant party with this 7-inch ceramic white elephant figurine. It’s sophisticated, whimsical, and good for a chuckle.

Sold by Amazon

Mudpuppy Hot Dogs A-Z Puzzle

This 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle features 26 different dog breed illustrations, all labeled. Fully constructed, the puzzle measures 20 by 27 inches in size.

Sold by Amazon

Agrimony Decorative Cat Hand Towel

This cute polyester-blend hand towel is shaped like a cat, complete with a face, ears, paws, and a tail. It hangs over a towel rack by the front paws which snap into place to keep the towel from falling or drooping.

Sold by Amazon

Fairly Odd Novelties Potty Fisher Toilet Fishing Game

Here’s a great gag gift that’ll give the user a game to pass the time while they sit on the toilet. It comes with a bath mat, mini fishing rod, toy fish, a bowl, and a funny “do not disturb” sign for the bathroom door.

Sold by Amazon

Raccoon Society 2023 Premium Snarky Cat Calendar

Each month of this 2023 wall calendar features a different “pissed off” cat with a funny caption. It also marks over 300 funny occasions and holidays to celebrate, from “Dress Up Your Pet Day” to “National Pizza Day.”

Sold by Amazon

Other top funny gifts

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.