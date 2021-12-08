Jumpsuits tend to be form-fitting, so it is important to consider your undergarments when you choose to wear these one-piece outfits.

Which dressy jumpsuits are best?

It’s the holiday season — time for family gatherings, company holiday parties and New Year’s Eve celebrations. You want to look your best for the family, impress your boss and coworkers and be fashion-forward as you ring in the New Year. At the same time, you want to be comfortable while socializing, dining and dancing.

A jumpsuit is a one-piece wonder, and dressy jumpsuits can be the answer to all your holiday wardrobe needs. They come in a variety of colors, materials and styles. If you’re looking for a dressy jumpsuit that can go from a small dinner with your loved ones to New Year’s on the town, the Nina Leonard Surplice Wide-Leg Jumpsuit is the best dressy jumpsuit you could buy.

What to know before you buy a dressy jumpsuit

Style

When purchasing a dressy jumpsuit, consider a versatile style. The dressy jumpsuit should allow you to step right in, pull right up, zip, clip or button up and go. Throw on a simple necklace and perhaps a sweater to dress it down for a family gathering or dress it up with a diamond necklace, peals, some bangle bracelets and a fancy jacket for a festive night on the town. However, you could choose simple elegance by adding only a pair of dangling earrings.

Color

Black is the universal color for dressy, and you can’t go wrong with a black dressy jumpsuit no matter the occasion. Still, jumpsuits come in a variety of colors. They can be plain or embossed with florals, animal prints or frilly or geometric designs. When deciding on color or pattern, think about your style, the event or activity you will be attending and the color that works best with your hair, skin and complexion. What’s more, you can simply consider how the dressy jumpsuit makes you feel.

Fit

Whether long, crop or short in length; straight, flair or wide in the leg; tight waisted or loose, you can find dressy jumpsuits to fit every body type and work in any situation. Consider your shape, what fits you comfortably and what is appropriate for the occasion. You are sure to find the fitting dressy jumpsuit that will accentuate the positive and eliminate the negative.

What to look for in a quality dressy jumpsuit

High fashion

Top clothing designers create simple or elaborate but always elegant, dressy jumpsuits that may include tulle, crape or sheer overlays. High fashion jumpsuits can be embossed or embellished with diamonds, pearls, silver or gold studs. They can be sequin or sparkly.

Material

A dressy jumpsuit can be made from various materials, ranging from silk or satin, leather or lace to a blend of polyester or form-fitting spandex. Fabric makes a difference for fit, feel and comfort.

Finishes

Finishes such as stitching and fabric treatments that make the dressy jumpsuit resistant to wrinkles, stains, shrinking and fading reflect the quality and the price.

How much you can expect to spend on a dressy jumpsuit

Dressy jumpsuits can be purchased from as little $15 to as much as in the thousands. Lower cost jumpsuits are typically more casual but can be dressed up to go from day to night. Better-known brands of dressy jumpsuits generally are better fitting, while top fashion designers using the finest materials make jumpsuits at the top end of the price range.

Dressy jumpsuit FAQ

How did the jumpsuit come to be?

A. Jumpsuits were created in 1919 for parachuters who were jumping out of planes. Hence the name jumpsuit.

When did the jumpsuit become high fashion?

A. Elsa Schiaparelli introduced the jumpsuit to high fashion in the late 1930s.

What is the difference between a romper and a jumpsuit?

A. A romper is a short one-piece outfit typically more casual in fabric and style. A jumpsuit is always long in the leg and can be casual or dressy.

What are the best dressy jumpsuits to buy?

Top dressy jumpsuit

Nina Leonard Surplice Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

What you need to know: This simple yet elegant jumpsuit made of polyester and spandex features a V-neck and a belt. It is sleeveless and long-legged, making it comfortable for casual gatherings and an evening of dancing. Two-side pockets are an added bonus.

What you’ll love: The stylish and dramatic neckline is the accessory you need for an evening on the town. Just dress up your ear with a sparkling, dangling earring, slip on a pretty little pump or high-heeled shoe and grab a simple clutch.

What you should consider: Check the sizing chart and consider the fit carefully as this dressy jumpsuit runs slightly large.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Top dressy jumpsuit for the money

eShakti FX Cotton Knit Belted Palazzo Jumpsuit

What you need to know: This dressy jumpsuit comes in a wide range of sizes from 0 to 36W. It is made of a blend of cotton, spandex, jersey and knit and is machine-washable.

What you’ll love: This versatile jumpsuit is fully customizable. Pick the neck style from crew, scoop or V-neck, the sleeve length from short to mid or long and several other features that allow you to create the dressy jumpsuit that suits your body style and taste.

What you should consider: This dressy jumpsuit slips on from the leg up but has a hook and eye closure at the neck that could make it a bit of a challenge to close.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Women’s Nina Leonard Wide-Leg Capri Jumpsuit

What you need to know: With the Capri style being in vogue for the 2021 holiday season, this wide-leg dressy jumpsuit is a great choice for you.

What you’ll love: This dressy jumpsuit can be dressed down with a loafer or dressed up with a pretty heel and some gold jewelry.

What you should consider: This jumpsuit comes in a variety of colors, but select it in black for a dressier look for your holiday or News Year’s Eve gatherings.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

