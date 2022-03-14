Which pink leggings are best?

Leggings are the ultimate athleisure wear. Whether you’re wearing them for fashion or function, pink is a popular leggings color. There is a range of shades within that color, from hot pinks to pastel pinks to everything in between.

Like for any pair of leggings, you’ll need to consider style, material and features like pockets when buying a pink pair. For a high-waisted style, CRZ YOGA Women’s Naked Feeling Yoga Pants in their light pink color, Heartbeat Powder, is perfect for workouts.

What to know before you buy pink leggings

Shades of pink

Pink leggings don’t come in one uniform color, and each brand will have a specific name for its shade(s) of pink, so your eye is the best judge when it comes to choosing a pink color. You can find neon or hot pink shades to make a bold statement. Raspberry and mauve-pink shades are darker, more muted shades. Blush, peach and “nude” colors are also popular shades of pink leggings, especially for yoga pants.

Material

Leggings stretch with your body without losing their shape. They should conform tightly to your body but feel comfortable moving or lounging in. High-end, athletic leggings are made of nylon-elastane blends (or nylon-Spandex). Mid-range leggings are typically polyester and Spandex blends. You may also see cotton thrown into the mix. Cotton is highly breathable, unlike polyester, but a 100% cotton legging will lose its shape and isn’t sweat-wicking for workouts.

Size

Pink leggings come in women’s sizes from XS to XXL. Extending sizing is offered by many brands, from XXS to 6X. Some brands exclusively offer plus-size leggings for women in sizes 1X to 6X. However, sizing isn’t always the same from brand to brand, so it’s always best to consult the manufacturer’s sizing chart for an accurate fit. Pink leggings are also common in girls’ sizes.

Length

In addition to size, an essential consideration for fit is the length of the leggings. Full-length or ankle-length leggings cover your entire leg down to your ankle. However, if you’re especially tall or short, this may not be the case. You may want to go with a manufacturer that offers pink leggings in tall or petite lengths accordingly. Skimmer lengths end just above the ankle. Three-quarters or mid-calf lengths are very popular, especially for athletic leggings. Capri leggings are the shortest length option, extending just below the knee.

Waist

Leggings come in three rises: high, medium or low rise. High-waisted leggings extend to or above the belly button. This is a very trendy style and is universally flattering, though it can feel constricting depending on how compressive the waistband is. High-rise leggings typically feature a wide waistband, between 3-5 inches. Mid-rise waistlines are also common and provide moderate stomach coverage. Low-rise leggings offer a youthful look and the least constricting waistband.

What to look for in quality pink leggings

Pockets

Some consumers prefer leggings without pockets, while for others, a smartphone pocket is necessary while working out. Side pockets are located on the outer thigh and fit a smartphone. Inner waistband pockets are smaller, hidden and can hold a small item like a key.

Tummy control

Some high-waisted leggings offer a compressive element that helps slim the stomach area. This wide panel provides extra material that hugs the tummy.

Space dye

For an on-trend pink legging, select one with a space-dye pattern. More subtle than tie-dye, this multicolored, blurred look can combine various shades of pinks.

Flare

While most consumers prefer leggings that tightly conform to the legs down to the hemline, a youthful trend of leggings flaring out at the ankles has emerged. The flare can be exaggerated, like bell bottoms, or more subtle. Split-ankle flare leggings are also available.

How much you can expect to spend on pink leggings

Pink leggings start as little as $10 and can cost upwards of $100 for premium athletic wear brands.

Pink leggings FAQ

What’s the difference between leggings and yoga pants?

A. Yoga pants are thicker with higher tensile strengths than regular leggings. They are designed to be highly flexible so you can move between poses while also durable for performance. Not all leggings are designed for exercise though there’s a high crossover between leggings that are appropriate for workouts.

What matches pink leggings?

A. Pink leggings may not be as versatile to match as black leggings but there’s still plenty of colors you can wear with pink, depending on the shade. A white top is always a good choice. You can also wear gray, brown or a complimentary pink color. The manufacturer may also offer a matching sports bra or top in the same pink shade as your leggings.

What are the best pink leggings to buy?

Top pink leggings

CRZ YOGA Women’s Naked Feeling Yoga Pants

What you need to know: This barely-there-feeling legging can compete with premium brand athletic leggings.

What you’ll love: These leggings pass the squat test and aren’t see-through. While they’re designed to feel thin like a second skin, they’re also quite compressive. The quality of the material is comparable with $100 leggings.

What you should consider: For a minority of consumers, the waist slides down and has to be constantly tugged up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pink leggings for the money

Auu High Waisted Leggings with Pockets

What you need to know: These budget-friendly leggings come in a few shades of pink, from hot pink to peachier tones.

What you’ll love: The price of these high-waisted leggings is unbeatable. They feature two side pockets for your smartphone. The wideband doesn’t dig into the waist. The crotch doesn’t have a seam down the middle, which is more flattering on some shapes.

What you should consider: The material is thin and can be see-through in some shades.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Colorfulkoala Women’s Buttery Soft High-Waisted Yoga Pants Full Length

What you need to know: These mauve-pink leggings’ seamless waistband is a huge selling point.

What you’ll love: The wide, high-rise waistband stays up without elastic digging into your waist. The finish is matte and not see-through. The seams have gussets that keep them from rubbing your inner thighs. The quality is comparable to premium brands at a fraction of the price.

What you should consider: These leggings can show sweat stains.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

