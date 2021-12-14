Best Olivia Rodrigo merch

During the summer of 2021, Olivia Rodrigo took a break from singing to give a speech at the White House to encourage her younger fans to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

Which Olivia Rodrigo merchandise is best?

Olivia Rodrigo is a singer and songwriter who gained a huge following in 2021. Her debut single “Drivers License” has racked up over 300 million views on YouTube. Since then, she’s released her very first album, “Sour,” to critical acclaim. Like many prolific artists today, Olivia Rodrigo has also dropped a line of merchandise for fans to further show their support.

The best Olivia Rodrigo merchandise is the Exclusive Sour Hoodie, which is simple in design and shows stylized lettering of her album’s title, “Sour,” on the front.

What to know before you buy Olivia Rodrigo merchandise

‘Sour’

“Sour” is the title of Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album. It was released in May of 2021 after the singer spent months in isolated lockdown as COVID-19 was at its height. “Sour,” which was initially supposed to be a short EP, eventually was turned into a full-length album. This was mostly because her first single, “Drivers License,” went viral. Building off of the song’s success, Rodrigo added several more songs including her second viral hit “Good 4 U.” This song borrowed from the 2000s-era emo hit “Misery Business” from Paramore. It would go on to become a popular song on TikTok and garner hundreds of millions of views on YouTube.

Acting

Before Olivia Rodrigo’s singing career took off, she was a successful actor. What started as just a commercial spot with Old Navy turned into full-length films and a TV series with Disney. The direct-to-video film “An American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success” was her first major gig and was followed by the Disney Channel series “Bizaardvark” where she played a musician for several seasons. From there Rodrigo would star in a High School Musical series spinoff on Disney+. Here she would once again blend her musical talents with her acting skills by writing two songs for the official soundtrack.

Influences

When Olivia Rodrigo was growing up, she caught the rock ’n’ roll bug early from her parents who listened to bands like The White Stripes, No Doubt and Pearl Jam. These sounds would eventually show up in her own music. Take “Good 4 U,” for example, which looked to the emo band Paramore for inspiration for the song’s hook. Olivia Rodrigo says Taylor Swift is one of her biggest modern-day musical influences. However, she considers herself an accomplished songwriter above being a famous pop star.

What to look for in quality Olivia Rodrigo merchandise

Rock style

The style of rock ’n’ roll is pretty clear in Olivia Rodrigo’s merchandise. The distressed lettering, slightly messy arrangement of graphics and dark colors are all a part of rock merchandise history. Her items stick with this motif by honoring the bands that came before her. Even the name of her album “Sour” could easily fit on the cover of an album from No Doubt or Paramore. The lettering she chose for the “Sour” clothing line is always shown with a faded look. Plus, they’re often misaligned and in various sizes.

Album cover

Her debut album “Sour” finds the singer on the cover with a devil-may-care look on her face, which is also covered in stickers. Again, this is keeping with the motif of nonchalant rock ’n’ roll lead singers. This also speaks to the theme of the album, which follows Olivia Rodrigo on a journey through a bitter breakup. The singer’s merchandise line features one T-shirt that shows the cover of her album. The T-shirt is all black, but instead of showing the colorful image as it normally exists, this shirt shows the album cover in black and white.

Tote bag

Many artists will focus on T-shirts and hoodies as the main focus for their merchandise collection. Olivia Rodrigo has upped the ante by adding a tote bag as well. This extremely useful item can be used to carry groceries or as a daily carryall bag. It’s not every day that artists release merchandise that’s as practical as a tote bag which also allows you to show off your fandom for the singer’s debut album.

How much you can expect to spend on Olivia Rodrigo merchandise

Olivia Rodrigo merchandise costs between $20-$60.

Olivia Rodrigo merchandise FAQ

How many Olivia Rodrigo merchandise pieces are there?

A. On Olivia Rodrigo’s official Amazon merchandise page, she has five pieces in total including two T-shirts, one hoodie, one long sleeve shirt and a tote bag.

How long does it take Olivia Rodrigo merchandise to be shipped?

A. According to Olivia Rodrigo’s website, the merchandise usually ships within 2-4 business days. If you purchase the items from Amazon, the shipping times may vary.

What’s the best Olivia Rodrigo merchandise to buy?

Top Olivia Rodrigo merchandise

Olivia Rodrigo Exclusive Sour Hoodie

What you need to know: This basic hoodie shows Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album cover logo on the front in a large graphic.

What you’ll love: “Sour” is pasted on the front of the hoodie in large white letters. It’s stylized in the same font as her album cover with the letters varying in size. There’s also a distressed and faded look to the graphic to add a little extra style. This is a polyester and cotton blend hoodie that comes complete with black drawstrings.

What you should consider: This hoodie only comes in one color.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Olivia Rodrigo merchandise for the money

Olivia Rodrigo Exclusive Sour Tracklist Tee

What you need to know: If you’re a fan of each song on Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” album, then this is the T-shirt for you.

What you’ll love: The full album tracklist is shown on the front of the white shirt. All lettering is done in black. The tracks “Brutal” and “Deja Vu” are shown in slightly larger letters and with a black outline and white fill. Above the tracklist is the album title, “Sour,” in even larger letters.

What you should consider: This T-shirt does not come in any other colors than white.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Exclusive Olivia Rodrigo Sour Tote Bag

What you need to know: This exclusive tote bag from Olivia Rodrigo is perfect as a daily-use carrier or grocery bag.

What you’ll love: The bag is made with quality canvas material making it sturdy enough to carry heavy items. It’s also large enough to carry school books with a width of 13.5 inches and a height of 16 inches. There’s a “Sour” logo on one side to showcase your love of the singer’s debut album.

What you should consider: This bag does not have any pockets or a way to close the top.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

