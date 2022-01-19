Best wicker hamper

Rattan is a vine that is popularly woven into wicker baskets and is not native to the U.S.

Which wicker hampers are best?

Wicker is woven tree bark from various plants and is also made synthetically. It is used to make hamper baskets because of its timeless, rustic look and durable nature. If you are looking for a lightweight hamper that is made with a removable liner and holds a lot of clothes, the Honey Can Do Wicker Corner Hamper is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a wicker hamper

Weight limit

Laundry hampers only hold a certain amount of weight before they show signs of wear. Most hold around 40 pounds. It will not last you as long if you constantly exceed the weight limit when transporting it. The exact limit is listed in the product description.

Size

If you do laundry often, share it and have a lot of clothes, opt for a large hamper. It takes up more space, but is most convenient for large loads. Small wicker hampers are for those that frequently transport it, use it just for themselves or have less clothing.

Assembly

When you order it online it is shipped collapsed, and you are required to raise and assemble the parts. The best hampers come with extensive instruction manuals and are simple to set up. Check the website description to see if it splinters and wear gloves to protect your hands during assembly.

What to look for in a quality wicker hamper

Removable liner

Liners keep the splinters and wicker material from touching your clothes and prevent the wicker from getting dirty. They serve as a buffer between wet clothing and the wicker, preventing mold and your clothes from being torn.

Handles

It should be made with built-in handles that allow for easy gripping when transporting. This makes it easier to balance the weight. This feature is especially convenient for those who live in an apartment complex without a washer and dryer in their room and have to transport it to a laundry facility.

Dual compartments

If it features two separate compartments to sort your clothes before bringing them to the washer and dryer, it will be more convenient. This saves you time and white clothes stay whiter when not combined with, or placed under dark garments. It is also a handy feature for those who plan to share it.

Lightweight

They are likely transported from your bedroom to your utility room where the washer and dryer are. Lightweight hampers are most likely made with synthetic materials that are thinner.

How much you can expect to spend on a wicker hamper

Wicker hampers cost anywhere between $25-$55 depending on the style of wicker, the size and how sturdy it is.

Tips

Handle it with care. Wicker causes splinters if the weaving comes undone.

Steel-framed hampers support the wicker and last the longest.

Beatles, fleas and wasps make a home in wicker hampers due to the material being porous. This is possible for both outdoor and indoor use.

Do not place your wicker basket in the sun because it dries out and gets brittle.

Do not place saturated towels in them because it soils the wicker.

Don’t forget to wash the liner periodically so that your clean clothes do not sit inside of a dirty liner.

If it does not come with its own liner, purchase one that ties and will stay up when clothes are dropped in it.

Wicker hamper FAQ

Why is the shape of the wicker hamper important?

A. Trying to fit it into a compact location when it is large and rectangular is a difficult task. Some are shaped to fit in a corner, while others are smaller square shapes rather than large rectangles.

What is PE wicker?

A. Synthetic wicker is not made with natural material. It is coated with a chemical resin that makes it sturdier and more resistant to water.

Is wicker environmentally friendly?

A. It is a renewable resource that does not require a lot of water to produce and is replenished quickly. It is not particularly beneficial to the environment, but the harvesting process is less harmful than others.

What can I use hampers for besides clothing?

A. They are also used to store personal items within the weight limit. Some people use them as moving boxes and trash cans.

What are the benefits of a secure lid?

A. Those transporting it want a lid that fastens. If you were to drop it, a secure lid would prevent the contents from falling out and getting dirty.

What’s the best wicker hamper to buy?

Top wicker hamper

Honey Can Do Wicker Corner Hamper

What you need to know: It fits perfectly into the corner of any space, the liner is easily taken out and washed and it is lightweight.

What you’ll love: It is transported easily and is made with moisture-resistant material. It holds up to 40 pounds and the bamboo is sturdy.

What you should consider: It is not resistant to mold and is difficult for some to clean. It requires minimal assembly but can cause splinters when handling.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top wicker hamper for the money

Wildon Home Tall Wicker Laundry Hamper

What you need to know: This lightweight hamper is tall, able to fit a lot of clothes and the top securely shuts.

What you’ll love: The liner is removable and there are handles on the side that help when transporting. The sides are expandable.

What you should consider: It is not compact and does not fold for convenient storage. It only comes in one color and is difficult to assemble.

Where to buy: Wayfair

Worth checking out

Best Choice Products Wicker Double Laundry Hamper

What you need to know: This is available in many colors and holds an impressive 44 pounds.

What you’ll love: It has handles on the side for convenient carrying and it is easy to assemble. It is supported by a metal frame and allows you to separate your darks and lights with dual compartments.

What you should consider: The liner doesn’t stay in place and the lid doesn’t always shut properly.

Where to buy: Amazon

