Best white rug

As long as a pair of rugs are complementary colors, you can layer them for a more textured carpet design.

Which white rug is best?

A well-placed rug can set the tone for an entire room. A large and dark rug can make a place seem modest and inviting, while a light accent rug can add a touch of class. If you want your home to exude luxury, a white rug might be exactly what you’re looking for. Etta Avenue’s Dominick Handmade Shag White Area Rug can add a splash of brilliance to a rustic living room or contribute to the pristine theme of an all-white bedroom. The fluffy shag rug comes in many sizes to accommodate your dreams of interior design.

What to know before you buy a white rug

Measurements

The first step to home decorating is taking proper measurements and knowing where you plan to place furnishings. A rug should be measured to have at least 18 inches of exposed floor on all sides unless it’s up against a wall. In a dining room, the rug should occupy all space beneath the furniture, meaning every table and chair leg should be touching the carpet. In a bedroom or living room, there’s more freedom in rug placement.

Accenting the room

Whether you’re buying all new furniture or trying to match an old set, your area rug should play an accent role that ties the entire room together. A white rug can add sophistication and glamour to any room in your home. Most are a white or ivory color with a neutral pattern on top that keeps a room from looking too empty, but all-white options can be used to spotlight light-toned furniture.

Maintenance

Pastel rugs are naturally harder to maintain than darker ones, and you can see all dirt and grime that gets dragged through the fibers.

If possible, you should avoid placing ivory and white rugs in high-traffic and messy areas, such as the foyer or kitchen. You and your family need to be more careful with maintenance by taking your shoes off at the door, vacuuming regularly and not bringing food near your pristine carpet.

Remember that a white rug may not be practical for a home with pets or small children unless you have a way of keeping them out of certain rooms.

What to look for in a quality white rug

Material

Rugs come in either plush or flat weave styles. The type of fiber determines the rug’s durability and cleaning requirements.

Thicker types of wool and cotton are usually more plush and are used in bedrooms, offices and bathrooms. These materials are popular due to being soft and comfy.

and are usually more plush and are used in bedrooms, offices and bathrooms. These materials are popular due to being soft and comfy. Woven wools and woven cottons are flatter and easier to clean than their thicker counterparts. These weaves are best for busier areas like living rooms and dining rooms.

and are flatter and easier to clean than their thicker counterparts. These weaves are best for busier areas like living rooms and dining rooms. Synthetics can be made with the likeness of wool and cotton and are inexpensive and easy to clean.

Pile and counts

The pile and counts of a rug determine the quality of the rug. Pile is the length of the fibers — a low pile is less than an inch long, while a high pile can be several inches. High piles tend to be fluffier and softer but harder to clean, while low piles are firm and easily maintained.

Line counts are the stitches per square inch of the rug, and decently crafted rugs should have at least 200-400 stitches. Rugs with 1,000 stitches or more are exquisitely handmade and fetch an exorbitant price.

A needle count is not typically listed, referring to the number of loops in the fibers. The only time this is listed is if the rug is handmade and very high-quality.

Proportionate and flat

A well-made rug should have even dimensions on all sides, whether it’s a square, rectangular, oval or circular shape. It should lay flat against the floor and the sides should not curl.

If you purchase a synthetic rug, there’s a good chance the rug will curl. This can be fixed by pinning the corners down with furniture until it can lay flat on its own.

How much you can expect to spend on a white rug

Rugs cost $3-$15 per square foot, sometimes being discounted the larger they are. A 5-by-8-foot rug averages $120-$600, and an additional rug pad for protection costs $40-$200.

White rug FAQ

Should a rug be lighter or darker than the floor?

A. Rugs can be either lighter or darker, depending on how you want your room to feel. A darker carpet makes the room seem small and cozy, while a light carpet makes a room feel larger.

How do you clean a white rug?

A. Before cleaning a white rug, look up the manufacturer and check if it has any specific cleaning instructions. In the absence of instructions, try cleaning with white vinegar or detergent. If you’re worried about damaging your carpet, it never hurts to take it to a professional cleaner.

What’s the best white rug to buy?

Top white rug

Etta Avenue Dominick Handmade Shag White Area Rug

What you need to know: This is a faux sheepskin rug that comes in multiple sizes.

What you’ll love: This rug is handmade to be stain-resistant and non-shedding. It’s a bright white color that adds glamour to living rooms and bedrooms.

What you should consider: It’s a high-pile rug and should be kept in low-traffic areas.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top white rug for the money

Mercury Row Colona Geometric Shag White Area Rug

What you need to know: This synthetic shag rug is a neutral off-white with a gray diamond pattern.

What you’ll love: This rug has a 2-inch pile height and will flatten quickly after being laid out. Its off-white shade brightens the room and complements your furniture.

What you should consider: It will have a chemical smell when first unpacked, although this will go away after a day.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

AllModern Mera Handmade White Area Rug

What you need to know: This white jute and cotton rug is high-pile sheepskin.

What you’ll love: It has a unique shape that can accent hallways and bedrooms. The rug comes in different novelty sizes and is brightly colored.

What you should consider: This rug can take up to a month to lie flat and will need to be professionally cleaned if any damage occurs.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

