Best Weider weight bench

Weider weight benches come in a variety of setups that suit everyone from the hard-core weightlifter to the HIIT living room warrior.

Which Weider weight bench is best?

Weider has a great selection of benches for home gyms and brick-and-mortar gyms to choose from. If you’re looking for a bench to take your exercise routine to the next level, you’ll be spoiled for choice. Weider offers everything from benches with racks to adjustable flat benches. These can be used for HIIT, CrossFit, strength training and volume-based programs. The Weider Gym Platinum Utility Bench & Squat Rack is a great choice, but depending on your routine, you’ll want to review every option to find a bench that suits you.

What to know before you buy a Weider weight bench

Use

Weight benches are versatile tools that open up a variety of exercises and movements to enhance your workout. Depending on how many features your bench comes with, you can perform everything from a bench press to bent-over rows. This makes a bench a great addition to your home gym if you’re using dumbbells or barbells to train. They’re also great for resistance band workouts and even HIIT because they give you a platform to work with.

Space

Depending on the bench, expect to dedicate some space in your home or gym to this piece of equipment. A bench without a rack or leg rollers is only 2-3 feet long and is light enough to stow away and move around. A larger bench apparatus can take up to 25-36 square feet and will likely need to sit in one place.

Weight capacity

All benches and racks have a weight capacity before any additional weight compromises their structural integrity. To stay safe while lifting weights, be sure you don’t exceed this weight. Weider benches can hold around 400 pounds on average. Weider benches are compatible with Olympic and standard weights and barbells. You can also use dumbbells with them.

What to look for in a quality Weider weight bench

Racks

More advanced Weider bench models come with a rack to store a barbell. This opens up the bench to several exercises such as squats and bench press variations. Some models also include a leg developer, which allows you to slot weight onto a pinion and perform leg raises and curls.

Rollers

Both the bench with rack combos and adjustable benches have leg-roller add-ons that allow users to lock their legs in. These foam-padded cylinders on the end make it possible to do leg lifts and ab extensions.

Pads

In addition to racks and rollers, users can get a Weider bench that includes a preacher-curl pad. This helps with ab extensions by providing a pivot point to hinge your body on. It can also be used for curls, making it so users can focus on their form by planting their elbows on the pad.

How much you can expect to spend on a Weider weight bench

The more you need from your bench, the more you should expect to spend. A simple Weider bench without a rack or rollers starts at around $100 and with extra features goes up to around $270.

Weider weight bench FAQ

Is assembly required?

You will have to build the bench yourself. Users note that assembly is easy and can be accomplished with one person. You’ll need a wrench. Amazon also offers professional assembly for an additional $115.

Do Weider benches come with weights?

Current offerings do not include weights. You will need to purchase these separately. Weider racks are compatible with both Olympic and standard weights and barbells. You can also pair a single bench with dumbbells of any make and model. If you do get weights and a barbell, make sure the weights you purchase can be stored with the rack or on the bar and adhere safely to both the bench and bar’s weight limits.

What’s the best Weider weight bench to buy?

Top Weider weight bench

Weider Gym Platinum Utility Bench & Squat Rack

What you need to know: This comprehensive home-gym unit covers every base for total workouts compatible with multiple programs.

What you’ll love: Users get an independent squat rack that can also be used for bench pressing, two weight-storage pegs, an adjustable bench, and leg rollers for leg lifts and extensions. The bench has a capacity of 610 pounds and the rack can hold 310 pounds.

What you should consider: With a 310-pound limit, advanced heavy lifters might want to look elsewhere.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Weider weight bench for the money

Weider Gym Platinum Adjustable Slant Bench

What you need to know: This adjustable bench is a versatile solution for fitness buffs who like to do body weight, interval and dumbbell routines at home.

What you’ll love: Lightweight enough to move around but sturdy enough to lift weights with, you can cover a lot of bases with this adjustable bench. The slant bench has 7 positions between incline, flat and decline. It locks in with a safety pin and its sewn vinyl padding is tear-resistant and easy to clean. Users also have access to leg rollers for bodyweight exercises. The bench can hold 410 pounds.

What you should consider: Things like box jumps and lunges can stress the pin, making this adjustable bench better suited for lifting exercises.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Weider Gym Platinum Flat Bench

What you need to know: This is an inexpensive and reliably solid flat bench for HIIT and dumbbell routines.

What you’ll love: This is a basic flat bench with a 460-pound capacity and a sewn-vinyl covering. You get an exercise chart and a 30-day iFIT membership, which gives users access to exercise walk-throughs, routines and classes. The flat bench comes with a 90-day warranty.

What you should consider: This is the bare bones option and is not adjustable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

