Best retinol cream

Originally developed to treat acne, retinol has proved to be highly effective as an anti-aging ingredient that minimizes wrinkles and fine lines on the face.

Which retinol cream is best?

Retinol is a potent skin care ingredient that has proved to be effective in reducing wrinkles, smoothing fine lines and helping to maintain fresh-looking skin on the face. There are many variations of retinol. It can be combined with other ingredients to enhance its benefits and soothe the skin. The RoC Retinol Correxion Max Daily Hydration Cream is a top choice with its anti-aging ingredients and outstanding customer reviews.

What to know before you buy a retinol cream

Type

When buying a retinol cream, one of the first considerations is the type of cream. You can choose from a wide range of serums, eye creams, night creams and day creams that have retinol.

Retinol serums are the most concentrated versions. Typically, they don’t include any other ingredients such as moisturizers.

are the most concentrated versions. Typically, they don’t include any other ingredients such as moisturizers. Retinol eye creams are intended for use around the eyes. They typically have a gentle formula so they can be used on the delicate skin around the eyes.

are intended for use around the eyes. They typically have a gentle formula so they can be used on the delicate skin around the eyes. Retinol day creams offer sunscreen ingredients and moisturizers to keep the skin hydrated throughout the day.

offer sunscreen ingredients and moisturizers to keep the skin hydrated throughout the day. Retinol night creams don’t offer sunscreen. They have a heavier texture for maximum repair and recovery for the skin.

Skin type

Ideally, you want to use a retinol cream that is suitable for your skin type. If you have acne-prone skin, you should get an oil-free retinol cream that has a gentle formula. If you have dry skin, consider getting retinol cream that also has a moisturizer. You can also apply a separate face moisturizer to the skin. If you have mature skin, you can consider getting maximum strength retinol night creams.

Strength

Most low-strength retinol creams have around 0.25% retinol or less. Medium strength retinol creams are around 0.50%, while high strength versions are around 1%.

What to look for in a quality retinol cream

UV protection

A high-quality retinol cream intended for day use is going to offer UV protection through sunscreen ingredients. An SPF 30 sunscreen should be the minimum for a retinoid-treated area. Retinol can make the skin thin, which makes it more sensitive to the sun. This is why sunscreen is important when using retinol.

Safety

Use retinol creams from a reputable brand to ensure it is safe for use. Use according to manufacturer instructions. If you are pregnant or have any medical conditions, please consult with a health care professional before using retinol.

Other ingredients

Some retinol creams also contain other ingredients to enhance their benefits and help soothe the skin. The commonly used ingredients include vitamin C, vitamin E and hyaluronic acid. Retinol is known to be harsh on the skin, so these other ingredients can help reduce skin irritation and discomfort.

How much you can expect to spend on retinol cream

The price will depend on the brand, bottle size and concentration of retinol. You can expect to pay anywhere between $4-$100 per ounce.

Retinol cream FAQ

What is the best procedure to apply retinol cream?

A. Using the correct procedure to apply retinol can help maximize its benefits. You should wash your face with cleansing cream and apply eye cream to protect the delicate skin around the eyes. Wait for your skin to be dry, then take a pea-sized amount of retinol and apply it to your face in an upward and outward motion.

How can I minimize skin irritation caused by retinol cream?

A. There are a few tips that can help you minimize skin irritation caused by retinol cream. If you are new to retinol, you should start with a gentle formula and only use tiny amounts. After application, you should wait for a few days until you use it again. If you have dry skin, you should use moisturizer after applying retinol. It is always good to use high-quality sunscreen to keep the skin protected during the day. The sunscreen will help minimize skin irritation on the retinoid-treated areas.

At what age should I start using retinol cream?

A. For most people, their face will not start showing signs of wrinkles or fine lines until they reach their 30s, however, it is most beneficial to start using retinol cream as early as your 20s. It is around that age the skin starts to lose its elastin and collagen. To minimize the effects of aging on the skin, you can gradually integrate retinol into your daily skin routine while you are in your 20s.

What’s the best retinol cream to buy?

Top retinol cream

RoC Retinol Correxion Max Daily Hydration Cream

What you need to know: This is dual-action cream offering retinol and moisturizer for maximum anti-aging benefits.

What you’ll love: It has a gentle formula making it suitable for daily use. It is completely oil-free and noncomedogenic, which means it won’t cause blocked pores.

What you should consider: It is expensive. Some users have complained that this cream feels heavy on the face.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Top retinol cream for the money

Tree of Life Retinol Facial Moisturizer

What you need to know: It offers a potent combination of retinol, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to help moisturize skin and reduce wrinkles.

What you’ll love: This cream is certified cruelty-free and certified vegan. The ingredients are completely organic including the botanical hyaluronic acid.

What you should consider: It has a strong formula that is harsh on the skin. It might not be suitable for those new to retinol.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Paula’s Choice Clinical 1% Retinol Treatment

What you need to know: With its High-strength retinol formula with vitamins C and E, this cream offers anti-aging and skin-softening benefits.

What you’ll love: Ingredients include oats and licorice extracts to minimize skin irritation. It is cruelty-free, paraben-free and has no fragrance. The formula is designed for all skin types.

What you should consider: Some users had issues with the bottle pump not working properly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ali Azhar writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.