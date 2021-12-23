Best red mini dress

“The Woman in Red” is a 1980s romantic comedy about a man infatuated with a woman in a red dress.

Which red mini dresses are best?

February is around the corner, and with it comes the most romantic holiday of the year. No Valentine’s Day look is more iconic than a mini red dress; no matter if you spend the day with your romantic partner or closest friends.

If you’re looking for a simple red number to charm your date or impress your entourage, consider the Exlura Women Casual Mini Dress. This classic dress has a short, ruffled hemline and long puff-sleeves that flatter all body types. If not worn for Valentine’s Day, this dress is perfect for other springtime events.

What to know before you buy a red mini dress

Why red?

Red is often associated with extreme love and passion, and red dresses are categorized as typical “date night” dresses. There’s no denying that a mini scarlet ensemble draws attention and creates an alluring aura around its wearer. Being dressed in red makes a person desirable, and contemporary media has encouraged that belief. From action films like “Casino Royale” to romantic comedies like “Pretty Woman,” characters wear red dresses to signify maturity and intimate interest.

Style

A mini, or short, dress has the highest hemline of all dresses. They often reach mid-thigh, falling above or below the fingertips. Any skirt longer than a mini dress is knee-length, midi or maxi.

Despite the cropped nature of a mini dress, there are still many styles. Necklines, back necklines, sleeves and silhouettes are tailored differently, contributing to today’s wide selection of fashion.

Common necklines are high neck, round neck, square neck, boat neck, V-neck and sweetheart.

The back is covered or bare and embellished with crisscross, U-shape or V-shape fabric.

Sleeves are tight or loose-fitting. They reach your shoulders, elbows or wrist and have additional embellishments like sheer fabric layering or buttoned cuffs.

The silhouette is the main decider in whether a dress is flattering, and it refers to the overall shape of the dress.

Where to wear

A rich scarlet mini dress doesn’t have to be sultry. With the right shoes and accessories, a tiny red dress is appropriate for more easygoing affairs. Wear your outfit to parties, luncheons, dinners, vacation spots, stores around town and simple strolls in the park. Try a pair of flats or sneakers, like Blowfish brand shoes, and you’ll be surprised by how casual your dress appears.

What to look for in a quality red mini dress

Fabric

Mini red dresses are in style year-round and made of fabrics for all seasons. Be aware that lighter fabrics need layering in colder months, and heavier fabrics are uncomfortable in the summer.

Standard fabrics include:

Cotton, jersey-knit and linen: These three are lightweight and breathable fabrics, perfect for stiflingly hot days out in the sun.

These three are lightweight and breathable fabrics, perfect for stiflingly hot days out in the sun. Polyester and elastane: These fabrics are thin but trap heat. These are best for pleasant spring and fall months.

These fabrics are thin but trap heat. These are best for pleasant spring and fall months. Wool and fleece: Thick, warm fabrics reserved for winter dresses. These materials prioritize comfort, and they are bulky and unflattering on some body types.

Luxurious but expensive fabrics include:



Silk : A lightweight and exquisite fabric with a glossy texture.

: A lightweight and exquisite fabric with a glossy texture. Velvet: A heavyweight and rich fabric with a smooth, downy surface.

If you’re looking to stay within budget, aim for a cotton, polyester or elastane blend; if you’re willing to splurge, silk and velvet are the best choices.

Flattering techniques

Specific tailoring details are better for flattering your body. Look for dresses that use techniques like ruching (gathering fabric in a rippled texture) or cinching (drawing fabric inwards at the waist). These sewing tricks have slimming effects that create an hourglass figure. Solid colors also tend to be more flattering than geometric, floral or abstract patterns.

Don’t forget that shapewear is always an option. This resilient underwear goes on underneath your dress, holding everything in place and ensuring you feel beautiful throughout the day and night.

Sizing

Above all else, you need a dress that fits correctly. A loose- or tight-fitting dress is not flattering, regardless of its silhouette or detailing. Always follow a retailer’s sizing guide and check that reviewers found the provided reference accurate. Online clothes occasionally run a size off, and it’s best to double-check before purchasing.

How much you can expect to spend on a red mini dress

Red mini dresses cost $25-$50.

Red mini dress FAQ

What accessories go well with a red dress?

A. All metallic jewelry matches a red dress, but yellow gold is the most popular pairing.

What color manicure matches a red dress?

A. Nude, pale pink and beige nails go best with a red dress.

What are the best red mini dresses to buy?

Top red mini dress

Exlura Women Casual Mini Dress

What you need to know: This A-line red dress has a loose and flowy style with a belted waist and comes in sizes x-small to xx-large.

What you’ll love: It has a square neckline and is worn on- and off-shoulder. It has a ruched bust that ties into a gorgeous bow on the back, and it shows off your curves and hides bloat. It has a liner to keep the lightweight material from being see-through.

What you should consider: It’s cold-wash only, or the colors will bleed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top red mini dress for the money

Relipop Women’s Ruffle Hem Short Dress

What you need to know: This polyester-cotton blend dress has a cinched elastic waist and comes in sizes small to xx-large.

What you’ll love: This classic dress has a square neckline and wrap-style torso that is very flattering. The waist is tied and leads into a fashionable ruffle hemline. Dress it up with high heels and accessories for formal occasions or pair it with a simple pair of sneakers for a casual day out.

What you should consider: The tied bow is not adjustable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sedrinuo Women Ruched Mini Dress

What you need to know: This is a deep V-neck dress with a collar and tied waist that comes in sizes small, medium and large.

What you’ll love: This 92% polyester and 8% spandex blend is stretchy, durable and comfortable for all seasons. It has an accompanying sizing chart and fits true to size. The belt cinches the waist, and there is ruching all the way up the dress.

What you should consider: The neckline is very low-cut.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

