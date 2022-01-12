Best QFX Bluetooth speaker

The QFX PBX 61081 weighs a mere 12 pounds, making it easy to carry, but a suitcase design with caster wheels and a retractable handle makes it even easier to drag around.

Which QFX Bluetooth speakers are best?

Music is often the key to a successful party, and a quality sound system is an essential element for keeping everyone in a good mood. A Bluetooth speaker makes an excellent component of a party sound system because it is portable and can be connected to a Bluetooth-enabled device, SD card, USB or direct cable to access your favorite tunes.

QFX offers several models of portable Bluetooth speakers to spice up your parties, events, family gatherings, outdoor adventures or just lounging in the backyard. The best is the QFX SBX-412207BT Bluetooth Speaker.

What to know before you buy a QFX Bluetooth speaker

Speaker wattage and venue size

A speaker’s performance depends on several factors, but two are critical: its power rating, which indicates the number of watts available to produce a loud sound, and the venue’s size.

A speaker rated at only 50 watts can produce booming party rhythms if the dance floor holds just a few dancers. However, if 200 people attend, even 1,500 watts may be insufficient.

Two universal values indicate a speaker’s power handling. The root mean square value shows how much continuous power it can manage, while the peak value indicates the maximum power it can handle in short bursts.

For example, a speaker rated at 75 watts RMS and 160 watts peak can handle 75 watts of continuous power, with occasional spikes up to 160 watts. The RMS power rating is considered a better indicator of a speaker’s power than the peak value.

Sound quality and volume

Sound characteristics outside are significantly different than inside, where sound waves travel a short distance between four walls and a ceiling, and a booming bass can shake the room.

Outside, the music often competes with other noises such as barking dogs, traffic or the neighbor’s lawnmower. More power is needed outside to achieve the same sound levels.

Positioning an outdoor speaker also plays a significant role in sound quality. Even the sound from speakers with ample power can disappear if they are not placed correctly.

The best outdoor speakers use multiple audio drivers. A typical speaker system includes a woofer for bass or low frequencies, a midrange driver, and a tweeter for the high-frequency treble. Larger driver cones produce louder sounds.

Speaker power for an indoor party

As a general guideline, an indoor event requires a minimum of 5 watts per person. An indoor area of less than 500 square feet is adequately covered with a pair of 100-watt speakers. For a 500- to 1,000-square-foot area, 300- to 500-watt speakers will provide good performance, and a 1,000- to 2,000-square-foot space is best covered with two 500- to 700-watt speakers and a subwoofer of 1,000 watts.

Speaker power for an outdoor party

For an outdoor event, the speaker power should be double the indoor rating, at 10 watts per person, to overcome the wind and other noise interference.

For a casual afternoon in the backyard listening to music with a few friends, 100-watt speakers are enough to provide a comfortable volume level.

What to look for in a quality QFX Bluetooth speaker

Where do you plan to use the speakers?

If you are looking for a portable sound system for small parties in the backyard, a picnic at the local park or a day at the beach, you won’t need a massive power output. However, if you are planning a big party either indoors or outdoors, a few more watts will help keep the sounds cranked up and audible to everyone.

Sound quality

Most people want live-concert-quality sound from their home music system. However, there is a trade-off between portable high-quality sound and price. While modern technology has brought high-fidelity sounds to smaller devices and speakers, the adage “bigger is better” still applies to music reproduction.

Consider choosing the QFX speaker within your budget with the biggest woofer. Sound quality is typically linked to woofer size, and booming bass frequencies will keep any party lively. Look for a QFX model that offers the best sound in a portable package at a reasonable price.

Connections

While Bluetooth connectivity gives a speaker the capability to connect anywhere, other connection methods provide flexibility. Look for a model that includes an SD card, RCA, USB and an auxiliary connection.

Waterproof

If you plan to use your speaker outside, a water-resistant model is recommended should it start to rain, or in case a misdirected sprinkler sprays your sound system. Look for a speaker with a rating of IPX6 or better.

Battery life

A speaker with a long battery life means you won’t need to worry about plugging into a nearby outlet to play your beats. Look for a QFX speaker with at least a 5- to 6-hour battery life.

How much you can expect to spend on a QFX Bluetooth speaker

A high-performance QFX speaker with a built-in amplifier and dual 12-inch woofers is priced at $360. At the low end, a QFX speaker with an 8-inch woofer costs a mere $90.

Best QFX Bluetooth speaker FAQ

How much time is required to charge a QFX speaker?

A. The lithium battery in a typical QFX speaker takes 5 to 6 hours.

What is the most interesting speaker made by QFX?

A. The Retro 1956 Ford Truck Portable Bluetooth Speaker made as a replica is perhaps the most intriguing QFX speaker.

What’s the best QFX Bluetooth speaker to buy?

Top QFX Bluetooth speaker

QFX SBX-412207BT Bluetooth Speaker

What you need to know: This portable speaker system features a graphic equalizer, built-in amplifier, two 12-inch woofers and three 1-inch tweeters to blast 4,000 peak watts of raw music power to make any party a success.

What you’ll love: Connections can be made with NFC Bluetooth pairing, FM tuner, USB or SD playback and remote control to provide a punchy bass, crisp highs and lively vocals. RGB LED lights and a disco dome light illuminate the speakers, and the system includes a guitar input plus dual quarter-inch microphone inputs.

What you should consider: Although the system has brilliant lights around speakers, the tweeter lights only illuminate with full volume.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top QFX Bluetooth speaker for the money

QFX PBX-61081BT/RD Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker

What you need to know: This speaker with caster wheels and a retractable handle is ideal for almost every occasion, including a trip to the beach, park, tailgate party or just your favorite tunes enjoyed in the backyard.

What you’ll love: The sound system features an amplifier, equalizer, 8-inch woofer and 2,600 watts of power to produce quality high-volume sound. It includes a remote control and connects via Bluetooth, USB port, auxiliary cord, FM radio or micro-SD card.

What you should consider: While the speaker produces high-volume sound, it lacks a booming bass.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

QFX PBX-100

What you need to know: It features two 10-inch woofers, a 5-band graphic equalizer, microphone echo control, and a bass/treble control to provide you with extraordinary sound quality whether you are listening to your favorite tunes by yourself or hosting a big event.

What you’ll love: Bluetooth, USB, RCA and auxiliary connections supply the sounds, and a spectrum of LED light patterns keep the beat to the music. You also have the option to strum along with a guitar or conduct your best karaoke performance with the microphone input.

What you should consider: Some users report the FM reception is inadequate even with the standalone antenna.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

