Which PS4 controller charger is best?

There’s nothing more agonizing than having your PlayStation 4 controller die in the middle of a hectic match or boss fight — except if you go to charge your dead controller and see it’s no longer working. There are multiple solutions to this problem, from charging cradles with multiple ports to cable packs so that if one goes down you still have a backup.

The best controller charger is the PowerA DualShock Charging Station For PlayStation 4. It’s the official charging cradle for the PS4, so you know you’re in good hands.

What to know before you buy a PS4 controller charger

Types of PS4 controller chargers

There are four types of PS4 controller chargers.

Cable chargers are just that, a cable. Every PS4 ships with a charging cable, but these are easy to lose and eventually degrade — especially if you’re rough with them. Luckily, they’re dirt cheap to replace.

Row cradles let you dock your controllers one in front of the other to charge. Reasonably affordable, they're the easiest and safest to use but can take up a good amount of space.

Vertical cradles take up less space overall but can be a hassle to use. It's a good choice if you don't have space — otherwise, stick to row cradles.

Integrated cradles can charge controllers, yes, but they can also accomplish a fleet of additional tasks. Some can act as a stand and cooling fan, some provide organization for your game cases, and some can charge every piece of PlayStation tech, such as the virtual reality headset and controllers.

First-party vs. third-party vs. licensed

PS4 controller chargers can be made by a variety of manufacturers, each with special designations.

First-party chargers are made directly by Sony, the manufacturer of the PlayStation. These are frequently among the best options but may not be right for you depending on your exact needs.

Third-party chargers are made by manufacturers completely disconnected from Sony. These have the widest range of options but the widest range of qualities and costs, too.

Licensed chargers are technically third-party, but have a partnership with Sony that grants them a special emblem for their marketing. These are usually among the better third-party options.

What to look for in a quality PS4 controller charger

Indicator lights

Better PS4 controller chargers have indicator lights that tell you how far along in the charging process your controllers are. These can be as simple as two lights, one for charged and one for charging, or as complex as a series of lights that visualize the whole process.

Overcharge protection

The best PS4 controller chargers have overcharge protection, meaning the controller will no longer receive power once it becomes fully charged. This can dramatically extend the life of your controller’s battery.

How much you can expect to spend on a PS4 controller charger

PS4 controller chargers typically cost $5-$50. Basic cables are usually $5 each, with discounts the more you buy at once. Midrange cradles tend to cost roughly $15-$20, with better options costing up to $40. The best can cost as much as $60.

PS4 controller charger FAQ

Can PS4 controller charging stations be used with Xbox and Nintendo controllers?

A. Generally speaking, no. PS4 charging stations typically connect with a special port on the underside of the controller rather than the micro-USB port on the top. Some charging stations, though, are designed with a special port each for multiple controllers — unfortunately, these don’t work as well as dedicated cradles. If you want to be able to charge more than just your PS4 controller, you need to use a USB to micro-USB cable.

How many PS4 controllers can a charging station hold?

A. The average charging station can hold up to two controllers at once, though some can hold up to four. It’s rarely worth the cost and the amount of space four-controller cradles take up, but in some situations, they can be lifesavers.

What’s the best PS4 controller charger to buy?

Top PS4 controller charger

PowerA DualShock Charging Station For PlayStation 4

What you need to know: This charging station meets in the middle for price, size and effectiveness.

What you’ll love: It’s an official PlayStation licensed charging cradle. It can charge up to two controllers at once and takes roughly 80 minutes to fully charge a dead controller. The plastic design is built to match the console’s aesthetics and it uses a snap-down system to hold the controllers steady.

What you should consider: A few consumers found the plastic a little delicate. Others reported the controllers sit precariously lightly on the cradle, making them easy to knock off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top PS4 controller charger for the money

6amLifestyle PS4 Controller Charging Cable

What you need to know: These cables are excellent replacements for the charging cords included with the PS4.

What you’ll love: You can purchase these in a pack of two or three in combinations of black, blue and red. They use USB 2.0 and micro-USB on either end to connect to your power source and controller, meaning they can connect to more power sources and controllers than just the PS4 family.

What you should consider: A few customers had issues with the controller-side cables being a little loose, leading to unsteady charging and occasional disconnection when playing while connected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Oivo PS4 Stand Cooling Fan Station

What you need to know: This charging cradle triples as a cooling fan and a game organizer.

What you’ll love: The cooling stand portion can be modified to fit all three PS4 models, the game case organizer can fit 12 cases and the charging docks can charge up to two controllers. It uses a galvanized metal base to avoid overheating when the fan and chargers are all active.

What you should consider: It’s large and bulky, so avoid this if you’re tight on space. A few purchasers found the fan wouldn’t cool as well as they expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews.

