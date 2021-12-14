Best plus-size bodycon dress

Bodycon dresses allow you to show off your best features. Keep in mind what you want to draw attention to when choosing your dress and accessories.

Which plus-size bodycon dresses are best?

Bodycon dresses are a stellar look on all body types. Plus-sized ones hug your curves and put your figure on display in a flattering and comfy style. There are many different colors and types to choose from, so you can always find the perfect one for you.

Whether you’re going out to a nice party or dinner or just want something cute to run errands in, you can’t go wrong with the POSESHE Women’s Plus-Sized Bodycon Party Dress. The ruched style is form-fitting but modest, which makes it perfect for both formal and casual wear.

What to know before you buy a plus-size bodycon dress

Your style

Knowing your style and what you already have in your closet will help you pick the right color, shape and length of the dress for you. There are a number of options to choose from. Some are casual T-shirt styles, while others are ruched or tied in the middle. Also, there are models that boast a plunging V-neck, but others have slits in the leg for a slightly risque look. Dresses like this are great for going out if you don’t mind clothing that’s a bit revealing.

Your size

Bodycon dresses are tight and form-fitting, so they can be restrictive and uncomfortable if you don’t get the right size. On the other hand, if they’re too big, they can be baggy and lose the shape of the look entirely. If you’re concerned about too tight of a fit showing off the nuances of your figure, consider wearing shapewear underneath. Some bodycon dresses are made of slightly elastic material that offers a more forgiving fit, while others have much less give. It’s best to know your measurements and always check the size chart before buying a bodycon dress just to be safe.

The weather

The climate where you live will help you determine the right bodycon dress for you. If it’s particularly cold, go for a bodycon dress that will look good with a jacket or that has thick enough material and long enough sleeves to keep you warm on its own. A dress that’s sleeveless or made of lightweight material will keep you comfortable in higher temperatures.

What to look for in a quality plus-size bodycon dress

Closure type

Most bodycon dresses are pull-over for easy dressing and removal, but some also have ties around the waist to accentuate the look or tighten it for a more structured fit. Other dresses have zippers on the back or a single button closure on the neckline.

Legs

Plus-size bodycon dresses, similar to plus-size dresses, have all different types of flattering leg styles. Some end above the knee, while others go down to the calf. They rarely go lower than this without the style losing its shape. Both styles can have a slit, which is great for nights out. Consider the occasion when choosing the leg length for your dress, as well as the shoes you’d like to wear with it. For example, if you want to wear tall booted heels, consider going with a shorter dress or one with a slit.

The cut

Some bodycon dresses are wrap-around, while others are streamlined for a crisp silhouette. Some have long sleeves and a low-cut neckline, while others have short sleeves and a casual crew neck. Plunge V-shape and sweetheart necklines are stylish, while high and modest necklines are better for professional situations.

How much you can expect to spend on a plus-size bodycon dress

Depending on the designer or brand and the level of formality, most plus-size bodycon dresses cost between $30-$80.

Plus-size bodycon dress FAQ

What is the best material for plus-size bodycon dresses?

A. A good bodycon dress shouldn’t be so heavy that it’s sweaty and uncomfortable, but not so light that it’s see-through. Cotton is the most comfortable, but polyester and spandex are good options as well.

What should you wear with a plus-size bodycon dress?

A. Heels or boots with a heel are great to lengthen the legs and accentuate the shape of the dress. It’s best to wear minimal jewelry so you don’t draw attention away from the streamlined look. Avoid baggy and oversized jackets, thus minimizing the risk of overshadowing the shape. Short and fitted outerwear in a complementing color is best.

What’s the best plus-sized bodycon dress to buy?

Top plus-size bodycon dress

POSESHE Women’s Plus-Sized Bodycon Party Dress

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a dress for all occasions, look no further than this gorgeous ruched below-the-knee bodycon dress.

What you’ll love: This dress is available in plenty of colors, patterns and sizes. It has a beautiful cross-over fit with a plunging V-shape neckline, half sleeves and a pleated design. It’s versatile and designed to flatter your shape.

What you should consider: The sizing is a bit off, and for some customers, the neckline may be lower than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top plus-size bodycon dress for the money

AM Clothes Plus-Size Bodycon Ball Gown

What you need to know: Available in several colors, this polyester bodycon dress with a high leg slit will never go out of fashion.

What you’ll love: This dress has a pull-on closure, a deep V neck and an asymmetrical hem with a long slit. It falls below the knee for a long, elegant look. It’s made of stretchy and breathable fabric, and it’s ruched in the middle, making it quite versatile.

What you should consider: It’s made of cheaper material than some expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

POSESHE Women’s Plus Size Bodycon Wrap Dress

What you need to know: This beautiful and revealing ruched wrapped bodycon dress is suitable for every occasion.

What you’ll love: It’s available in a wide variety of colors and patterns. It’s lightweight with a sweetheart neckline. What’s more, it has flattering curves and is ruched in the middle for a consistent shape.

What you should consider: It’s recommended that you wash it by hand only. Also, the white version is a bit see-through, so pair it with nude, lighter color underwear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

