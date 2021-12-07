Best pink rug

Which pink rug is best?

Accents of pink are not only meant for nurseries and children’s rooms. Pink can be used in any contemporary, minimalist or traditional style room, instantly adding an unexpected pop of color that is impressive and bold.

The Devin Oriental Pink Area Rug by Etta Avenue is a pastel pink blend of plush and flat weave carpeting. It is perfect for a brightly-lit contemporary or minimalist space and flaunts pink and cream accents.

What to know before you buy a pink rug

Although pink area rugs are commonly associated with nurseries and rooms for children, they can be a fun and creative twist when placed in other locations. This light tint of red complements other striking colors and can be found in all shapes and sizes.

Effects of pink

Color psychology is an interior design school of thought that believes colors can impact mood, feelings and behaviors. Pink creates an aura of love and kindness and is often associated with femininity. Pastel pinks are calming while vibrant pinks are invigorating.

Complementing colors

Pink, a beloved pale shade of red, is a multifaceted tool of interior design. It can be paired with light and bright colors to induce an aura of innocence or be matched with black for passion and intensity. A pink rug will fit well in a room theme with colors such as white, black, gray, blue and green.

If you are feeling daring, you can mix pink with other reds and purples. If done correctly, these colors will clash but in an aesthetically-pleasing way. Be aware that a home decorated in these colors will be loud and not at all calming.

Rug Types

Many rugs are specialized for certain rooms and environments, although standard area rugs can be placed just about anywhere.

Area Rugs are available in all shapes and sizes and are built for most interior areas. Keep in mind that area rugs are not always meant for outdoor or bathroom placement.

are available in all shapes and sizes and are built for most interior areas. Keep in mind that area rugs are not always meant for outdoor or bathroom placement. Bathroom and kitchen rugs are usually made to be more stain and water-resistant than traditional area rugs.

and kitchen rugs are usually made to be more stain and water-resistant than traditional area rugs. Outdoor Rugs come in the same shapes and sizes as area rugs but are made of firm water-resistant fabric and a hardy backing.

come in the same shapes and sizes as area rugs but are made of firm water-resistant fabric and a hardy backing. Doormats are smaller versions of outdoor rugs.

are smaller versions of outdoor rugs. Runners are very long and narrow rugs that are often laid down a hallway or flight of stairs.

Rug shapes

The most popular rug shapes are rectangular, square, round, oval and runner. All shapes can be used in any room, but runners are commonly used in hallways and on staircases due to their long and narrow shape.

Pile

The pile is the length of the fiber in a rug. Low pile rugs are less than an inch while high pile rugs are an inch or more. A longer pile means a fluffier carpet but at the price of requiring more cleaning and upkeep.

What to look for in a quality pink rug

The color of the rug is not a determiner of quality, rather you should consider the fabric, textile counts and any irregularities in the craftsmanship.

Fabric type

The type of fabric is the overwhelming deciding factor in how quality your rug will be. For area rugs, wool and synthetic fibers are the most popular choices with their soft and easily cleaned texture. Wool is the longer-lasting of the two but is significantly more expensive, leaving many people to settle for synthetics instead.

In outdoor areas, jute, sisal and seagrass rugs are common. These rugs are rough but durable and very affordable.

Counts

Wool rugs may be the best but not all were created equal. Rugs can be identified by their line and needle counts, the number of stitches per square inch of fabric and the number of loops in the yarn, respectively. The higher the count, the better the craftsmanship of the rug.

Needle counts are not always listed, but a line count should be at least 200 stitches to be considered satisfactory quality.

Irregularities

A well-made rug will have little to no irregularities in its fabric. The sides will lay flat, uncurled and crease-free. If you order a rug listed as 100% wool or vintage and it arrives with creases or curling, you are likely a victim of a scam. These irregularities are telltale signs of a cheaper synthetic rug.

How much you can expect to spend on a pink rug

Depending on the size and fabric, you should expect to pay between $120-$600 for a standard-sized rug.

Pink rug FAQ

What furniture goes with a pink rug?

A. Light-colored woods and gold metals pair well with a pink rug. Interior designers recommend white, gray or navy couches with complementing throw pillows to complete the look.

How do you tone down a pink rug?

A. You can always layer your pink rug with other neutral-colored rugs and stick to pastel and earthy colors for your furniture, walls and flooring.

What’s the best pink rug to buy?

Top pink rug

Etta Avenue Devin Oriental Pink Area Rug

What you need to know: This high and low pile rug has a pink and cream oriental design.

What you’ll love: This rug comes in seven different dimensions and is available in both a rectangle and runner shape. It is made of a rayon and acrylic blend, giving it a soft and classic appearance.

What you should consider: This rug should be placed on a flat surface to keep from sliding

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top pink rug for the money

AllModern Fletcher Oriental Wool Pink Area Rug

What you need to know: This oriental-style rug is made of wool and has pink, gray and cream colors.

What you’ll love: This pink rug is 50% wool and 50% nylon and has a half-inch pile height.

What you should consider: The wool material will shed initially. Spills and stains should be treated by a professional. The rug is very soft to walk on and the colors are true to the photos.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Harriet Bee Arriaga Geometric Handmade Tufted Light Pink Area Rug

What you need to know: This pale pink rug comes in two rectangular sizes.

What you’ll love: The rug is made of wool and cotton and provides a sophisticated vibe. The rug has no irregularities and has a subtle pattern that will fit most rooms.

What you should consider: The light pink fabric gets dirty easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Gwen Swanson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.