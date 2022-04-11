Which Ninja blender is best?

Lumpy sauces and smoothies full of chunks are the last things you want from your blender. Ninja blenders are powerful and give excellent results without being as pricey as top-of-the-line blenders.

You’ll still need to think about what type of blender you want and what you need from it. Will it be for nothing but smoothies, or do you need something more versatile? The Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender is the ideal choice for most buyers.

What to know before you buy a Ninja blender

Blender types

You can buy a few types of Ninja blender: countertop blenders, personal blenders and blender systems.

Countertop blenders have large pitchers and are designed for a wide range of blending tasks, including soups, smoothies, sauces and nut butters. They have powerful motors and can easily crush ice and puree the toughest of ingredients.

have large pitchers and are designed for a wide range of blending tasks, including soups, smoothies, sauces and nut butters. They have powerful motors and can easily crush ice and puree the toughest of ingredients. Personal blenders have individually sized blending cups. They’re primarily designed to make single servings of smoothies and shakes, though they’re also great for small batches of cold sauces such as pesto and cashew cream. The cups come with to-go lids so you can drink shakes and smoothies directly from them, at home or out and about. They’re usually less powerful than countertop models.

have individually sized blending cups. They’re primarily designed to make single servings of smoothies and shakes, though they’re also great for small batches of cold sauces such as pesto and cashew cream. The cups come with to-go lids so you can drink shakes and smoothies directly from them, at home or out and about. They’re usually less powerful than countertop models. Blender systems are similar to countertop blenders but the large pitcher can be swapped out for personal blender cups, a food processor bowl or both. This gives you a versatile appliance with the power of a countertop blender, the convenience of a personal blender and the option to chop, slice, shred, knead and more.

Wattage

A blender’s wattage tells you how powerful its motor is. Ninja blenders are relatively powerful, with even the most basic models sporting 1,000-watt motors and the most powerful with motors of 1,500 watts. By comparison, cheap personal blenders can have motors with as few as 200-300 watts and cheap countertop blenders often have 600-700-watt motors.

Controls

All Ninja countertop blenders and blender systems have at least three speeds and a pulse setting. Some also have preset programs for tasks such as making smoothies or crushing ice. Personal versions don’t always have speed settings but have at least a pulse setting and occasionally a couple of presets. Most Ninja blenders have flat touchpad controls, which are easy to wipe clean.

What to look for in a quality Ninja blender

Dishwasher-safe

With most Ninja blenders, the pitcher, lid and other attachments are dishwasher-safe on the top rack, but check before you clean them in this way. It’s generally best to wash the blades by hand to prevent dulling, even if they’re technically dishwasher-safe.

Stacked blades

Most countertop versions have stacked blades, with three sets of blades stacked vertically, rather than just a single set at the bottom of the pitcher. This helps give more even results.

Ice crush

Look for a model with an ice-crush setting if you like frozen drinks or want to be able to crush batches of ice to put in non-blended beverages.

How much you can expect to spend on a Ninja blender

Ninja blenders cost roughly $60-$200, with personal blenders and basic countertop models on the lower end of the spectrum and high-powered blending systems on the upper end.

Ninja blender FAQ

Can a Ninja blender be used as a food processor?

A. Blenders and food processors aren’t interchangeable. Food processors are great for dry mixtures and ingredients, such as kneading doughs or chopping and slicing vegetables. Blenders, in contrast, need some liquid in the mix, so they’re ideal for pureeing soups and making smoothies. So Ninja blenders can’t be used as food processors with their standard blending pitchers. However, you can buy models with separate food-processing bowls and blades.

Can you put hot food into a Ninja blender?

A. This depends on the type of blender. Countertop versions are fine for blending hot food, as long as you intermittently stop and vent the lid so that steam doesn’t build up and blow it off. Personal blenders, on the other hand, can’t handle hot food, so if you want to puree a hot sauce or soup, you’ll need to let the cooked ingredients cool before blending.

What’s the best Ninja blender to buy?

Top Ninja blender

Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender

What you need to know: This powerful blender packs a 1,400-watt punch, making light work of practically any blending task.

What you’ll love: Thanks to its Auto-IQ function, it takes the guesswork out of crushing ice and making smoothies and ice cream. The 72-ounce blending pitcher is big enough to make food or drinks for the entire household.

What you should consider: It doesn’t come with personal blending cups or any attachments.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Ninja blender for the money

Ninja BL660 Professional Countertop Blender

What you need to know: With a full-sized pitcher and personal blending cups, it’s a great choice for tasks big and small.

What you’ll love: It’s easy to use, with three speed settings, a pulse function and a single-serve function. The personal cups come with to-go lids. The full-sized pitcher has a large 72-ounce capacity.

What you should consider: The 1,100-watt motor is less powerful than that of some Ninja blenders, but it’s still capable of blending most ingredients.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System

What you need to know: This blender can do it all, with a full-sized pitcher, personal cups and a food-processor attachment with blades and a dough hook.

What you’ll love: It’s extremely powerful, with a 1,500-watt motor. The 16-ounce blending cups have to-go lids to take smoothies or shakes on the go. Suction cups on the base keep it from moving around the counter while it’s running.

What you should consider: It isn’t the best choice if you already have a food processor or don’t want one.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

