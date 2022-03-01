Which Lull mattress is best?

Lull mattresses could be the comfortable and affordable upgrade you need to get a good night’s rest. They are designed with multiple layers for support, cooling and other functions and come in memory foam and hybrid mattress styles.

If you want the best deal on a Lull mattress with bedding and pillows included, the top choice is the Lull Full White Bedding Bundle. It comes with Lull pillows, covers and everything else needed to get your bed ready for sleeping right away.

What to know before you buy a Lull mattress

Do you like cooling gel?

The original Lull mattress has a built-in top layer of gel intended for redirecting heat so that it is not concentrated on the body. Some users also add mattress toppers for even more comfort. A gel mattress topper can provide an extra layer of cushioning like a memory foam top, but with a focus on a cooler sleep. The idea behind a Lull mattress is that the top gel layer is included, but depending on personal tastes you might want even more gel to go with it.

Do you use memory foam?

Memory foam might seem like a newer type of mattress, but it has been over 30 years since the first memory foam mattresses came on the market. Since then, older issues with memory foam products have been addressed by newer solutions like Lull and comparable mattresses. There is not as much sinking in as old memory foam. Though the layers still conform to support the body, a Lull mattress bounces back more than a traditional memory foam mattress.

Do you want a firm mattress?

There is a Lull Luxe hybrid mattress model that combines coils with foam to be a bit more rigid than the normal Lull mattress. However, if you need a firm mattress that holds a particular shape to feel comfortable, you may want to consider other options that are designed for users in need of a firm mattress. For such sleepers, a Lull might feel a bit mushier than their ideal bed.

What to look for in a quality Lull mattress

Layers

Both types of Lull mattresses have multiple layers designed with specific functions in mind. The top layers usually take care of cooling and direct comfort while the lower layers provide structural support. The best options also come with covers and necessary bedding accessories.

Durability

Depending on the size and model, different customers seem to have varied experiences of the longevity of a Lull mattress. The best quality ones last for years, but some have been reported to start having issues after around three years. You may consider checking out reviews and the specifics of the type of Lull mattress you plan to purchase so you can determine if it would suit your needs.

Safety

The materials are all nontoxic and non-carcinogenic, being CertiPUR-US certified. Users who are not able to get a better sleep also do not need to worry. All Lull mattresses come with lifetime warranties and trial periods. Mattresses are hard to judge without personally trying them out. If the Lull mattresses do not work well for you, it is relatively simple to return them and be refunded.

How much you can expect to spend on a Lull mattress

Depending on where you order one, the original Lull mattress can be found for $500-$1,100. The prices vary based on the size you select and the Luxe Hybrid version costs a bit more.

Lull mattress FAQ

Do they use chemicals to manufacture Lull mattresses?

A. No, Lull mattresses do not use harmful chemicals in the production process. The foams produced for manufacturing the mattresses are safe and made without ozone depleters or dangerous chemicals. The manufacturing process is in line with sustainable standards for environmental protection and the safety of the end-user. Some Lull mattresses come with a fire retardant sock that has small amounts of fiberglass, but only to prevent the use of chemicals on the materials.

Original Lull vs. Hybrid model?

A. The original Lull mattress is basically a multi-layer memory foam mattress with a top layer of gel. The Lull Luxe Hybrid mattress combines classic spring/coil systems with upper layers of foam for comfort. One type of mattress is not objectively better than the other and the difference is in your personal preference or needs. If you do not like sleeping on coils, the original memory foam mattress is the safer bet. If you want a more firm support structure, consider the hybrid.

What are the best Lull mattresses to buy?

Top Lull mattress

Lull Full White Bedding Bundle

What you need to know: This bundle includes the Lull mattress along with everything else you need to set up your bed.

What you’ll love: Included are two Lull pillows, a set of sheets, a comforter and a duvet cover, all matching. It is available in white and gray sets. The mattress is durable and designed to prevent any sagging, using multiple layers of memory foam and a core layer for long-term support.

What you should consider: Some customers reported receiving the wrong colors of bedding components.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Lull mattress for money

Lull Mattress — Twin XL Size

What you need to know: This affordable long twin uses multiple layers of memory foam for therapeutic sleeping support.

What you’ll love: It has three layers of foam that maintain healthy spinal alignment while the user is unconscious. Gel polymer injection on the top layer of the memory foam transfers heat across the entire surface instead of being concentrated against the body. The mattress can be shipped directly to your door and has an easy setup process.

What you should consider: Some users found it to be a bit too mushy or added a mattress topper for some extra support.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lull Mattress — California King

What you need to know: This large mattress, slightly longer than a normal king-size mattress, can provide a comfortable rest for taller sleepers.

What you’ll love: Because of the longer design, it would fit easier into a narrower space while providing almost as much overall surface area as a traditional king mattress. This mattress, like other Lull orders, comes with a lifetime warranty and a 100 night trial with free returns.

What you should consider: Some users found that it gets pretty hot and needed to lower their air conditioning or use fans.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

