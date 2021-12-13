Best kitten toys

A great toy option for young kittens is puzzle toys that stimulate a cat’s brain. Like us, cats can become more engaged by playing interactive puzzle games where they’re more mentally stimulated.

Which kitten toy is best?

Adding a kitten into your home can be one of the best decisions a person can make and an investment in a lifelong friendship. However, with any animal in a new environment, the most curious kitties will want to explore and play until they’re tuckered out.

Kitten toys can be an excellent idea to prevent a kitten from playing with things they’re not supposed to, like the furniture or your favorite household objects. With the right kind of cat toy, any kitten can be occupied for hours, bringing enjoyment to both them and you. Pawzone 2-in-1 Interactive Cat Toy is like several toys in one, with parts to excite and entertain.

What to know before you buy kitten toys

Cat wands

One of the most traditional cat toys is a cat wand, which is a stick attached to a length of string or fabric. These are interactive cat toys, meaning the user is required to participate while playing with their cat. By waving the stick around, a cat can chase and grab at it.

Cat plushes

Cat plushes are exactly as you would expect them to be: plush toys that cats enjoy pouncing on. Many come just as plushes, while others are filled with catnip, enticing a kitten even more. However, it’s essential to note whether or not your kitty likes catnip before purchasing catnip-filled toys.

Mice toys

Similar to plushes, mice toys are usually plush toys that can be filled with catnip as well. These are perfect for cats who enjoy batting objects around and chasing them.

Lasers

Simple laser pointers are great for cats who like to be active and chase things around. These are also interactive toys, requiring the user to point the laser in a direction for the cat to chase. However, they’re much easier to use and harder to lose than traditional cat toys, which may get swatted under furniture.

Tunnels

Tunnels are non-interactive cat toys. These are fun for cats to run through and are great hang-out spots for felines as well.

What to look for in a quality kitten toy

Durability

There’s nothing worse than buying a new cat toy, only for it to be torn to shreds upon impact with a kitty’s little claws. To avoid this, pay attention to how cat toys are constructed and the play level at which you expect your kitty to use them. For kittens who are much more active, finding quality cat toys known to be durable is a smart move for increasing the longevity of their toys.

Size

Size also plays a factor in whether or not your kitten may want to engage with a toy. Smaller toys are great for kittens because they can be batted around and chased. However, larger cat toys are great for munching on and cuddling up against.

Catnip

Catnip, also referred to as Nepeta cataria, is a plant that has a charming effect on cats. It’s important to note that not all cats are affected by catnip. However, the cats who are affected engage and rub against objects that are catnip-filled, making them happy and relieving their stress.

How much you can expect to spend on a kitten toy

The least expensive kitten toys can cost only $1. These are your typical balls and small mice cat toys. Some wands may cost that much as well or anywhere up to $5. For cat plushes or some catnip-filled cat toys, expect to spend up to $10. The most expensive cat toys, such as electronic chasers or heavy-duty laser pointers, can cost as much as $30.

Kitten toy FAQ

Is catnip addictive for cats?

A. Catnip is safe and is not addictive. It’s highly recommended to keep a container of dried catnip for your kitten to use now and then.

Are there any unsafe toys for kittens?

A. All cat toys can also be used on kittens. However, it’s crucial to cat-proof your house, hiding things like string, yarn or floss that may entice little kittens. This also includes paper clips, rubber bands and plastic bags.

What’s the best kitten toy to buy?

Top kitten toy

Pawzone 2-in-1 Interactive Cat Toy

What you need to know: This automatic rotating ball exercise cat toy by Pawzone is perfect for any cat thanks to its moving parts that memorize and excite.

What you’ll love: It’s excellent for active kittens and features moving butterflies and rolling balls that move automatically — it’s several toys in one.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that a few of the parts are flimsy and may be broken by more active cats.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kitten toy for the money

Fashion’s Talk Cat Toys Variety Pack for Kitty, 20 Pieces

What you need to know: This variety pack from Fashion’s Talk features 20 different cat toys to keep any cat entertained.

What you’ll love: There are so many toys of different variations that your cat will be sure to love many of them. If you lose one, then you’ll always have a spare.

What you should consider: Certain cats may only enjoy certain toys in this pack.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cat Dancer Products Rainbow Cat Charmer

What you need to know: This old-fashioned cat charmer from Cat Dancer is a reliable toy that’s highly interactive and easy to use with any cat.

What you’ll love: The length of the cat charm gives cats plenty of fabric to cling to when playing, and the amount of material is enough to entice any feline.

What you should consider: A few users have mentioned that a cat can rip up the fabric when playing unsupervised with the toy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SmartyKat Skitter Critters Cat Toy Catnip Mice, 3-Pack

What you need to know: These small critter cat toys by SmartyKat are catnip-infused, making them more enticing to cats with a love of catnip.

What you’ll love: These cat toys come in a pack of three, making it easy for one to be replaced if necessary. Users have also mentioned that they’re durable against many kitty onslaughts.

What you should consider: Not all cats like catnip in the same ways, and some might not find any interest in them at all.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

