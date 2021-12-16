Best heated vest

Which heated vests are best?

Once winter begins, being outdoors can be incredibly uncomfortable without a way to stay warm. While it may be tempting to pull out your insulated vest as you prepare for this winter season, it may be worthwhile to check out some more modern heated vest options. With built-in battery-powered heating panels and lightweight construction, heated vests are designed to keep you warm and comfortable, no matter the temperature. If you’re in the market for a high-quality heated vest, check out the ActionHeat Men’s 5V Battery Heated Puffer Vest.

What to know before you buy a heated vest

Material

Most high-quality heated vests feature a water- and wind-resistant nylon outer shell along with a fleece-lined interior. This construction provides the best outdoor durability, while also being cozy enough for long-term wear. Some vest options may also feature an insulated mid-layer. This added insulation helps to trap in the heat, keeping you warmer for longer. If you’re an avid outdoor adventurer or live in a colder climate, you may find it worthwhile to opt for an insulated heated vest.

Electrical elements

When it comes to power, most heated vests use a rechargeable battery that can hold a charge for anywhere from 4-10 hours. This battery is connected to three to five different heating panels that are spaced out across the chest and upper back areas of the vest. In high-quality vests, these panels are designed to be lightweight and flexible, ensuring on-the-go warmth without being uncomfortable.

Depending on the climate and your lifestyle, you may prefer a vest that features more heating panels. For the warmest outdoor experience, try pairing your vest with a warm pair of gloves, thick socks and warming insoles.

Heat settings

When it comes to temperature settings, heated vests can have from one to three different heat options. Vests with multiple setting options allow you to easily change the vest temperature with the touch of a button, while one setting option maintains the same level of heat until they’re powered off. While the one-setting options tend to be the easiest to use, options that feature two or three settings are better when it comes to versatility and comfort.

What to look for in a quality heated vest

Pockets

While most heated vests have two front pockets at the waist, there are some options that feature added pockets along the interior or exterior of the vest. These extra pockets are great for storing your essentials and make it easy to comfortably warm your hands in the waist pockets.

How much you can expect to spend on a heated vest

You can expect to spend $70-$200 on a heated vest.

Heated vest FAQ

How long does a heated vest battery last?

A. Most high-quality heated vests provide up to 8 hours of runtime on a fully charged battery. To extend the life of the battery, try running the vest on a low heat setting or shutting it off during the warmer parts of the day.

How do you clean a heated vest?

A. Most heated vests are machine-washable but come with a strict list of care instructions. Before washing your vest, be sure to disconnect and remove the battery from the zippered pocket. The connector cable can be left in the jacket, but it must be fully closed into the zippered pocket. After handling the electrical elements, place your vest in a mesh laundry bag and wash it on a cold, gentle cycle. Always air dry your heated vest without attempting to wring out any excess water.

What are the best heated vests to buy?

Top heated vest

ActionHeat Men’s 5V Battery Heated Puffer Vest

What you need to know: This heated vest is perfect for nearly any outdoor adventurer.

What you’ll love: Constructed using a water-resistant outer shell, reinforced zipper and insulated interior, this vest offers comfort and durability for any outdoor adventure. Designed to be flexible, the three heating panels along the chest and back have three different temperature settings, providing comfortable warmth without being overly bulky. Powered by a 5V rechargeable power bank, this technology can warm your jacket and charge any USB device. The large pockets along the bottom are insulated, making them great for warming up your hands or for on-the-go storage.

What you should consider: Some consumers noted that this jacket is a bit snug on first wear. It’s recommended to size up when ordering.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top heated vest for the money

Vencede Lightweight Heated Vest

What you need to know: This affordable vest offers high-quality warmth without breaking the bank.

What you’ll love: The water-resistant exterior and thermal insulation along the mid-layer offer heat-trapping capabilities and increased durability. The five heat panel design spreads across the shoulders, chest and mid-back, providing warmth for your whole body. The lightweight and flexible construction makes this vest comfortable for long-term wear. Powered by a travel-friendly rechargeable battery, this vest offers three different heat settings, a built-in power button safety feature and a runtime of up to 8 hours.

What you should consider: To power the vest on, you must hold the power button down for several seconds, which some felt was a bit frustrating.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ActionHeat 5V Battery Heated Work Jacket

What you need to know: This durable canvas work jacket is ideal for keeping warm during vigorous outdoor activity.

What you’ll love: The water-resistant canvas exterior provides high-quality durability in wind, rain or snow. With an insulated mid-layer, long sleeves, hood and three lightweight heating panels along the chest and back, this jacket provides superb warmth. It’s powered by a rechargeable battery that can also be used to charge any USB device, providing on-the-go convenience. The insulated interior and exterior pockets are great for warming your hands or storing your necessities.

What you should consider: This jacket is a bit bulkier than other heated vest options.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

