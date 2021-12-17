Best gold dress

If you’re traveling with a fancy gold dress, it’s wise to pack it in a foldable garment bag. Some dresses, including satin styles, may end up with creases or wrinkles when they’re folded and packed inside regular luggage.

Which gold dresses are best?

Choosing the right dress or gown for an event is nothing short of a challenge, especially when you’re looking for a stylish design. A gold dress, however, might be the showstopper you’ve been searching for.

Gold dresses have that “it” factor with a touch of sparkle, glam and effervescence. If you’re looking for an elegant gold gown that exudes luxury, the Mac Duggal Embellished V-Neck Gown in Gold, featuring glamorous beading and sequins, is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a gold dress

Popular gold shades for dresses

Gold dresses come in a wide variety of shades that may have warm, cool or neutral undertones. There are cool, subdued champagnes as well as radiant, sunshine-inspired shades. Rose gold has risen in popularity in recent years as well, particularly for its universally-flattering hue. Gold dresses aren’t restricted to just one shade of gold, either. Many sequin gowns, for instance, feature several shades of gold with ombré or color-splash patterns.

Where can I wear a gold dress?

Gold dresses are often worn to cocktail parties, fancy dinners, formal events or galas, and they’re a mainstay in New Year’s Eve fashion. They’re bold fashion choices given their pizzazz, but for some wearers, they’re actually low-maintenance options. Embellished styles, for example, rarely need to be complemented by sparkly accessories like earrings or charm bracelets. Instead, wearers can keep it simple with understated footwear and jewelry and let the gold dress be the focal point of the entire outfit.

Gold is a popular choice for bridesmaid dresses, as it complements various shades of white in bridal gowns. There are, however, mixed feelings regarding whether wedding guests should wear gold dresses. Some people feel they draw too much attention, particularly at more casual parties, whereas others feel they’re an ideal choice for certain weddings, such as more black-tie formal events.

Style tips for gold dresses

Gold dresses have their own special flair, and with the right accessories and styling, it’s easy to transform your fancy outfit into a fashion-forward look. Some style tips include the following:

Nude heels or strappy sandals are understated footwear options for bold, embellished gold dresses.

Over-the-top gold dresses are often worn with minimalist or simple accessories, such as stud earrings or small hoops.

If you’re wearing an elegant gold gown, invest in a solid wrap, stole or dress coat to wear on the way to the venue.

What to look for in a quality gold dress

Top materials

You’ll find gold dresses in a broad range of materials, including polyester, satin, lace, chiffon, tulle, net, velvet and organza. Many of these materials are blended with stretch fabrics, like Spandex or Lycra, to make them more flexible or form-fitting.

Some dresses are made with gold lamé, a metallic knit fabric known for its unique sheen and body-hugging fit. While it was popularized in the 70s and has since been revived several times, gold lamé dresses actually date back to the 1920s and 1930. Today, the material is incorporated into many gold party dresses.

Embellishments

It’s common for gold dresses to have embellishments, which elevate their exuberance. Glitter, rhinestones and sequins are the most notable, and sometimes all three appear on gold dresses. Other embellishments include gold-tone pearls, rosettes, lace appliqués, chains, buckles and ribbons.

Quality construction

While style is one of the most important considerations when choosing a gold dress, it’s equally important to invest in well-made designs. Flatlock seams, for instance, lay flat against your skin and minimize chafing. Dresses that are cut well have strategically-placed darts and seams that complement your body shape. Zippers should open and close easily without catching on other material layers. If possible, try on a gold dress before purchasing it to ensure the design, material and fit are perfect for you.

How much you can expect to spend on gold dresses

The most affordable gold dresses, including mini dresses and other shorter styles, are available for $60 and below. Mid-range choices, including some full-length gowns or formal dresses, typically cost $75-$250. If you’re looking for a designer gold dress, be prepared to spend $275-$750 or more.

Gold dress FAQ

Which colors complement gold dresses?

A. Black and gold is a timeless combination. Jewel-toned colors — particularly deeper blues, purples, magentas, reds and greens — work well with gold dresses. Believe it or not, the right shades of silver and platinum can pair well with gold dresses, as well.

Should I wear hosiery with gold dresses?

A. It’s not required to wear hosiery with a dress, though many people still prefer wearing it. Those who prefer discreet hosiery looks opt for sheer styles of nude or skin-toned hosiery. Others may be partial to bold, statement-making looks, such as pairing opaque black leggings or tights with gold dresses.

What are the best gold dresses to buy?

Top gold dress

Mac Duggal Embellished V-Neck Gown in Gold

What you need to know: Dramatic and regal, this gold and taupe gown is a showstopper that is memorable and photogenic.

What you’ll love: The glamorous style features an exquisite beading and sequin pattern. The waist is accentuated with a belt and gives the style a well-defined A-line silhouette. It has an old Hollywood look and is a popular choice for galas and other formal events.

What you should consider: The plunging neckline may shift when you walk or dance, so it may need to be secured to the bust with fashion tape.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top gold dress for the money

Grace Karin Sequin Glitter Party Dress in Rose Gold

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a fun party dress without breaking the bank, this vivacious sequin style is a good choice.

What you’ll love: The dress is a lightweight style that is comfortable to dance in. It has an elegant crisscross neckline that offers a fair amount of coverage. The style has an empire waistline, which is flattering on most wearers.

What you should consider: There are some reports that the dress isn’t made well, including a few complaints about material quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nightway Cold-Shoulder Foil Gown in Champagne Gold

What you need to know: The ’80s-style gown in cool-toned gold is a unique style that can be worn to a number of events, from proms to weddings.

What you’ll love: The gown has a mock off-the-shoulder style with spaghetti straps, which accentuates the décolleté. It has a front slit that makes walking and dancing simple. Seams are strategically placed and give the style a flattering, cascading appearance.

What you should consider: Some wearers would have preferred a slit in the back instead of the front, for aesthetic reasons.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

