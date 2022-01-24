Best CC cream

Even if your CC cream contains hydrating ingredients, you’ll get better results if you use a regular moisturizer on dry or mature skin first to ensure your skin has the necessary hydration.

Which CC cream is best?

While makeup can cover up most blemishes and spots, it typically doesn’t offer any real benefits for your skin. Enter CC cream — a skin-loving alternative to traditional foundation.

CC — which stands for “color correcting” — cream is a multitasking product. While it provides coverage to even out your skin tone and conceal imperfections, it contains nourishing ingredients. If you’re looking for a high-quality CC cream with plenty of anti-aging ingredients and effective SPF, the IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream is the top option.

What to know before you buy a CC cream

Skin concerns

CC cream formulas can address various skin issues or problems, so choosing a cream that targets your specific skin concerns is essential.

As their name implies, many CC creams offer color correcting properties, so they can help fade dark spots and hyperpigmentation. If you have issues with redness or blotchiness, opt for a CC cream with a green tint, which can cancel out the red tones because red and green are opposite one another on the color wheel.

If you want to address fine lines, wrinkles and/or sagging skin, look for a CC cream with anti-aging ingredients like vitamin C and other antioxidants, retinol, peptides and collagen. These formulas provide long-term benefits for the skin but can also instantly fill in fine lines, pores and other textures to improve the look of your skin right away.

If you have blemishes, it’s essential to look for a CC cream with a noncomedogenic formula. That prevents the cream from clogging your pores and causing further breakouts. You can also find some CC creams with salicylic acid to help treat existing breakouts.

Skin tone

A CC cream should match your skin tone as closely as possible for the most natural, flattering look. Like BB creams, CC creams originated in Asia, where the shade range was mainly limited to light skin tones. However, these days, most brands offer wider shade ranges that work for a greater number of skin tones.

Some CC cream formulas are available in more shades than others, though. You’ll have an easier time matching your skin tone if a brand offers a larger shade range. In addition, some CC creams are available in travel- or sample-size tubes, so you can test out a few shades options to find the best match without spending too much money.

Keep in mind that a CC cream doesn’t usually provide as much coverage as a traditional foundation, so CC cream shades are generally more forgiving. As a result, you may find multiple shades that can work for your skin tone.

CC cream formulas and finishes

Most CC creams feature hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and are formulated for dry or mature skin. They have a dewy or radiant finish on the skin that helps a dull complexion look healthier and brighter.

You can still use CC cream if you have oily or acne-prone skin, though. Many formulas are oil-free and noncomedogenic, so they won’t cause breakouts or blemishes. You can also find some CC creams with a matte finish, which leave the skin shine-free, so it doesn’t look greasy.

What to look for in a quality CC cream

Coverage

CC cream generally doesn’t provide as much coverage as a traditional foundation does. However, coverage varies from formula to formula.

Some CC creams are relatively sheer, so they can even out your skin tone but won’t cover blemishes and dark spots effectively. Other formulas provide light to medium coverage that can conceal some spots. If you want the most coverage possible, look for a buildable CC cream that allows you to layer it to get the exact coverage you want.

SPF

Most CC creams feature SPF, so they can protect your skin from UV rays when you’re outdoors. For adequate protection, choose a formula with at least SPF 30. Check that it offers broad-spectrum protection, too, so you know that it guards against UVA and UVB rays.

You’ll need to reapply a CC cream with SPF to provide protection all day, though. If you plan to spend long periods out in the sun, it’s best to use a separate sunscreen in addition to your CC cream or other makeup.

Fragrance-free

While a pleasant fragrance can make a CC cream or other makeup product more appealing to apply, synthetic fragrances can irritate sensitive skin. If you have issues with redness, dryness, itchiness or other allergic reactions, opt for a fragrance-free or unscented formula to avoid any problems.

Cruelty-free

If you prefer to use makeup and skin care products from brands that don’t test their products on animals, look for a cruelty-free CC cream. That means the cream and its ingredients haven’t undergone animal testing.

Cruelty-free makeup and skin care products often feature a bunny logo on their packaging to indicate that they don’t use animal testing.

How much you can expect to spend on a CC cream

CC creams usually cost between $7-$100, depending on the brand and where you buy them.

CC cream FAQ

Does CC cream replace my foundation?

A. A CC cream can definitely be used as a foundation alternative. It usually has a lighter feel on the skin and doesn’t provide as much coverage, so it’s an ideal option if you prefer a more natural makeup look. However, some people like to use sheer or light coverage CC creams as a makeup primer under a traditional foundation for additional coverage and skin care benefits.

How should I apply a CC cream?

A. You can apply a CC cream just as you would a foundation. That means you can use clean fingers, a makeup sponge or a brush to blend it into the skin. You’ll usually get better coverage if you use a sponge or brush.

What’s the best CC cream to buy?

Top CC cream

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+

What you need to know: An outstanding option for dry and mature skin, this CC cream can hydrate and repair the skin while providing natural coverage at the same time.

What you’ll love: It can color correct blemishes and dark spots and soften the appearance of fine lines. It contains collagen and hyaluronic acid to help hydrate and plump the skin. It provides a radiant glow for the skin. It’s also available in a matte, oil-free formula for acne-prone skin.

What you should consider: Some buyers find that the shades are too light, so you may need to go up a shade.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta

Top CC cream for the money

Physicians Formula Super CC Color-Correction + Care All-Over Blur CC Cream SPF 30

What you need to know: This CC cream addresses a range of skin care issues and boasts an affordable price tag, making it a solid option for many people.

What you’ll love: It features pigments that can color correct and even out the skin. It applies and blends easily. It offers a lightweight, comfortable feel on the skin. It doesn’t settle in fine lines, wrinkles or pores. It provides SPF 30, too.

What you should consider: The shade selection is a bit limited.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Erborian Korean CC Cream Skin Perfector SPF 25

What you need to know: This CC cream is excellent for covering and helping to fade acne scars and spots and works especially well as a foundation primer.

What you’ll love: It has an extremely lightweight feel on the skin. It has a creamy, smooth texture, but it isn’t oily or greasy. It provides an excellent base for foundation and other face makeup. It contains SPF 30.

What you should consider: It doesn’t provide as much coverage as the brand’s BB cream.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

