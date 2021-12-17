Best blue floral dress

Which blue floral dress is best?

Floral print dresses are a timeless style for all ages. A blue floral dress embodies the bright spring and summer vibe as the world returns from a dreary winter. Calvin Klein’s Women’s Sleeveless Princess Seamed Sheath Dress is a dark blue ensemble fit for long days at the office and blissful nights out on the town. The sleek and simple style can be dressed up with accessories or worn on its own as a casual springtime dress.

What to know before you buy a blue floral dress

Your body type

To find the most flattering floral dress for your shape, you need to know your body type. There are four main types and you might find that you can fit more than one description. Measure your bust, waist and hips with a tape measure to determine which category best describes you.

Rectangle bodies have equal measurements at their bust, waist and hips. This shape wears off-shoulder tops, sheath dresses and outfits with cinched waists really well. (Cinching is any style drawn inwards at the waist, using sewing techniques, belts or shapewear.)

bodies have equal measurements at their bust, waist and hips. This shape wears off-shoulder tops, sheath dresses and outfits with cinched waists really well. (Cinching is any style drawn inwards at the waist, using sewing techniques, belts or shapewear.) Triangle or pear-shaped bodies have hips wider than their bust and waist. A-line, wrap and fit-and-flare dresses are the most flattering for pear- and triangle-shaped frames.

or bodies have hips wider than their bust and waist. A-line, wrap and fit-and-flare dresses are the most flattering for pear- and triangle-shaped frames. Inverted triangle bodies have a larger bust line and look best in V-necks, fit-and-flare, sheath and A-line dresses.

bodies have a larger bust line and look best in V-necks, fit-and-flare, sheath and A-line dresses. Hourglass bodies have a defined waist with a larger bottom and bustline. These people fit well in most dress styles.

Length

From shortest to longest, dress hemlines are: mini, above-the-knee (or short), knee-length, midi and maxi (or floor-length). The length determines each dress’s propriety and whether it is suited for formal and office-related events.

Floral style

Blue floral print patterns are easy to style with other garments without putting in a ton of extra work. If you wish to accessorize, keep it minimal. A simple necklace, stud earrings or charm bracelet is all you need to dress up your look. Nude-colored heels or sandals will complement the floral pattern; you don’t need to choose bright color-matching pumps or statement boots.

As for the flower patterns, be aware that bigger is not always better. The most flattering designs will be medium-sized, the flowers no bigger than your handspan.

What to look for in a quality blue floral dress

Fabric

Dresses are made of various fabrics; you should stick to lighter fabrics in warmer months and heavier fabrics in colder months. Since floral dresses are popular for spring and summer fashion, lean towards lightweight fabrics.

Cotton is common for brightly colored clothing — dye shows up well on this material.

is common for brightly colored clothing — dye shows up well on this material. Linen is durable but prone to wrinkling.

is durable but prone to wrinkling. Polyester is a soft and durable artificial material and is common in fabric blends.

is a soft and durable artificial material and is common in fabric blends. Elastene refers to several artificial fabrics, such as spandex and nylon. These materials are stretchy and flexible.

Versatility

A gorgeous floral dress is versatile for multiple occasions. With the right accessories, coat and pair of shoes, a day-to-night dress is wearable for everyday outings and late-night adventures. Keep in mind that light blues fit daytime excursions better while dark blues better suit evening events.

Sizing

The most crucial step in buying a dress is ensuring you’re purchasing the correct size. An incorrectly sized dress is unflattering and uncomfortable, whether too big or small. All retailers provide sizing guides to help determine the best fit. Sizes are labeled numerically or by letter:

Extra-small (XS) or sizes 0-2.

Small (S) or sizes 4-6.

Medium (M) or sizes 8-10.

Large (L) or sizes 12-14.

Extra-large (XL) or sizes 16-18.

Sizes smaller than XS and larger than XL are considered petite- and plus-sized, respectively, and may have alternate sizing charts available.

How much you can expect to spend on a blue floral dress

A blue floral dress costs $35-$110.

Blue floral dress FAQ

Are floral dresses work-appropriate?

A. Floral dresses with modest lengths and necklines are appropriate for working environments. Make a floral dress more conservative by choosing a darker pattern or wearing a solid-colored blazer over it.

Is blue a good color to wear?

A. The color blue is commonly associated with tranquility, loyalty and confidence. It is a well-liked color and a common shade used in fashion. Depending on your skin tone, there are light to dark blue options that are very flattering.

What’s the best blue floral dress to buy?

Top blue floral dress

Calvin Klein Women’s Sleeveless Princess Seamed Sheath Dress

What you need to know: This polyester-spandex blend has a flattering sheath silhouette for sizes 2-16 and is appropriate for work and everyday wear.

What you’ll love: This midi dress comes in sizes small to extra-large and flatters all body types. It is made of polyester and spandex and is stretchy but durable. It has full zipper closure up the back and can be dressed up or down for everyday use or work events.

What you should consider: It is dry-clean only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top blue floral dress for the money

DBMOON Women Casual Long Sleeve Dress

What you need to know: This knee-length dress fits sizes 0-24 and is made of a rayon-spandex blend in a casual A-line style.

What you’ll love: This light blue dress comes in sizes extra-small to 3X-large and is flexible and soft with elastic closure. It is lightweight and casual for daytime and nighttime events and it has pockets.

What you should consider: The floral print shows up differently on every dress.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Chiffon Midi Dress

What you need to know: This light blue midi dress comes in sizes 2-16 and has a flattering A-line style for casual and formal events.

What you’ll love: This small to extra-large sized dress features a halter top and belted waist. It is polyester and is lightweight with pretty chiffon (sheer fabric) layering on the skirt.

What you should consider: It is dry-clean only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Gwen Swanson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.