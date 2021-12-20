Best black jeans

For a quality pair of black jeans, look for a medium-heavy weight. Additionally, the stitching should be even and consistent throughout.

Which black jeans are best?

You can never have too many pairs of jeans. They can be dressed up or down and are designed in various styles and colors, making back jeans a must-have for any closet, year-round. For quality black jeans, make sure the fabric isn’t prone to fading quickly. For denim, heavier weight means more durability. While this is a popular fabric, jeans made from spandex, cotton and polyester provide extra stretch.

Black jeans can come at a cost, especially if a name designer sells them. But, if you’re on a budget and looking for a durable, stylish and comfortable pair, the Women’s Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic Jeans is the top choice.

What to know before you buy black jeans

Jeans should fit like a glove and be comfy enough to wear throughout the day and night. For a quality pair of black jeans, look for a medium-heavy weight. Additionally, the stitching should be even and consistent throughout.

Fit

The fit of jeans determines comfort and overall look, so it’s important to know which best flatters your figure. They are five common styles: loose, skinny, slim, regular and relaxed. Slim jeans are the perfect happy medium. They aren’t too tight or too loose and are generally mid-rise. Skinny jeans are the most popular with fabric that hugs legs and thighs close but features a slight taper at the bottom. Relaxed jeans are a great option for those who love the extra room and are perfect for any body type.

Weight

The weight of a pair of jeans is categorized into three groups: heavy, medium and lightweight. Long-lasting black jeans will consist of heavier denim and weigh over 16 oz. While they are available in a lighter weight (less than 12 oz), the quality may not be as good. Medium is a nice middle-ground (and more budget-friendly), weighing between 12-14 oz. Weight is often found on the jean’s label.

Stitching

Stitching on any article of clothing is important because it mirrors its quality. For durable jeans, the stitching should be uniform and even. Common patterns are zig-zag, double, chain and rows. It should always be found around pockets, hems and sides. Additionally, quality stitching shouldn’t leave loose threads or have threads that pull.

What to look for in a quality black jeans

Stretch is an essential factor for a pair of jeans, especially if you wear them often. Embellishments and other details add to the overall style and can be a great accessory. Because there are different shades of black, these jeans are versatile for any occasion, any time of the year.

Stretch

There is no question jeans can be uncomfy. If you love wearing them, you want the stretch factor to be good, especially if you prefer tight-fitting jeans. Stretch denim is great because of its breathability and comfort. Latex and spandex are other popular fabrics that provide the same results. However, they shouldn’t stretch too much and can stretch out easily, so sizing down may be a suitable choice. The Levi’s Women’s 711 Skinny Jeans is a bestseller in this category.

Details

Jeans often have details to add extra style. Keep in mind that this can alter the price. Popular details include pockets and placement size, embellishments such as rhinestones, belt loops and branding.

Black hue

Black jeans are always a great option because they compliment any skin tone and flatter any body shape. Additionally, it’s a color that can easily be layered and hide stains, specifically jet-black jeans. While jeans, in general, keep you warm, black does so even more because of its pigment.

How much you can expect to spend on black jeans

For a budget-friendly price, quality black jeans run between $30-$40. However, the price can easily increase anywhere from $75 and up depending on the brand.

Black jeans FAQ

Will my jeans shrink?

A. Not all jeans shrink. If the fibers weren’t shrunken to their original size when being made, there is a great chance it will shrink up to 10% after washing a few times. If you’re worried about this happening, it’s best to purchase black jeans that are shrink-to-fit or loom state. Or, purchase a pair of long jeans so they’ll be the appropriate length if they shrink.

How do I make jeans last a long time?

A. While it’s a good idea to always wash jeans before wearing them upon purchase, don’t wash them after each use. Another factor is fit. Compared to ripped jeans, baggy and relaxed styles prevent tears and overstretching.

How do you stop black jeans from bleeding?

A. Dark wash jeans need to be washed inside out and in cold water. You should do this before wearing them for the first time. Cold water is gentle, whereas hot water will make them shrink. For best results, do this a few times. When washing for the first time, add one cup of vinegar.

What are the best black jeans to buy?

Top black jeans

Women’s Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic Jeans

What you need to know: These black jeans are perfect for those on a budget.

What you’ll love: It features a high-rise look, the denim is stretchy and is a straight yet relaxed fit through the legs.

What you should consider: This product is a bestseller and may not be in stock upon purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Top black jeans for the money

Levi’s Women’s 711 Skinny Jeans

What you need to know: These are great if you prefer jeans with extra stretch.

What you’ll love: With a mid-rise design, it fits slim through the leg and thighs, accentuating and lifting. Made from viscose fibers, the stretch is super comfortable so that you can wear these jeans all day and night.

What you should consider: Material is thin and closer to jeggings.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Fit Jeans

What you need to know: They are extremely durable.

What you’ll love: These Levi’s jeans go with any outfit and sit at the waist. Made of 99% cotton, they’re breathable and have straight-leg fit.

What you should consider: Big and tall sizes sell quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

