10 best Valentine’s Day presents for him

Which Valentine’s Day presents for him are best?

While couples spend their years sharing love and care with one another, Valentine’s Day is dedicated to showing your love with gifts, quality time and more, offering a time for you to express your love and appreciation for your significant other.

Whether you decide to spend the day going out to dinner, at the house, on vacation or elsewhere, you’re probably in search of the perfect gift to show your love and thoughtfulness. It’s important to choose a gift you think will best fit your significant other: maybe you know there’s something they’ve wanted for a while, or even something they want but just don’t want to buy for themselves. If you’re lost and not sure what to get this Valentine’s Day, there’s no shortage of traditional and creative gift ideas for the man in your life.

What are the best Valentine’s Day presents for him to buy?

Top midrange to high-end gifts

Keurig K-Supreme Single-Serve Coffee Maker

This coffee maker is a great gift for Valentine’s Day if your significant other loves coffee. This coffee maker makes grabbing a coffee before work, a road trip and more a quick process. No need to worry about cleaning a coffee pot, dealing with filters or measuring out the correct amount of coffee and water — Keurig does all of that for you. With a pack of K-Cup pods, your significant other can have their coffee in their favorite cup in just a few minutes.

Sold by Keurig, Amazon and Kohl’s

Crockpot 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker with MyTime Technology

A crockpot makes a practical gift for your significant other on Valentine’s Day. If they like to cook or even help you cook, having a crockpot lets them simply cook meals — just set it and forget it. This crockpot is easy to use, affordable and allows you to multitask and not be glued to a pan in the kitchen. This gift makes dinner time easy and cooking exciting for that Valentine’s Day dinner.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Bond Long-Distance Touch Bracelets

These bracelets are the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day if you and your significant other are doing long-distance, don’t get to see each other a lot, work far from one another or live in different places. Whatever your situation might be, these bracelets let your significant other know you’re thinking of them. They can be worn every day to have your loved one close even when they might be far away. Bond Touch bracelets have an app you can use to add meaning to every touch you send and create a language with one another. These bracelets help you know your significant other is thinking of you with every message you send.

Sold by Amazon and Uncommon Goods

Canon IVY Mini Photo Printer

This printer means you can share memories with one another. It also helps you save money by printing pictures at home. This picture printer is small enough for you to take on vacation with you, while visiting friends or family or to take to work. The pictures have a peel-and-stick backing, which lets you put pictures on your mirror or wall with ease. This printer provides the opportunity for long-term thoughtfulness, allowing your significant other to print out pictures whenever they want.

Sold by Amazon

Lovebox Love Note Messenger

The Lovebox is a special Valentine’s day gift because it allows you to send your significant other a message for them to see. This would work well on their desk at work or at home, or if you’re doing long-distance or aren’t together everyday. Lovebox connects to an app that sends the message — it can be a note, a photo, a drawing or even animations. When the box receives the message, the heart starts to turn, and when they open the box, the message is displayed. This gift is sure to let your significant other know you’re thinking of them and sending love, even when you aren’t close by.

Sold by Amazon and Uncommon Goods

Top gifts for him for the money

Golden Horn Wallet Handwriting Wallet

A wallet is a practical gift to get your guy on Valentine’s Day because it’s most likely a present they’ll use on a daily basis. Wallets are also great because they’re small and very portable gifts. Personalized wallets may have your handwriting on the wallet, writing them a sweet note they can see everyday, or even an outlined picture of you together or something as simple as their name. This personalized wallet from Golden Horn uses your actual handwriting to write a one-of-a-kind message on the interior of the wallet. It also comes with a galvanized aluminum wallet card with the message as a keepsake.

Sold by Etsy

Our Moments: Couples Card Game

This card game means you can spend time with your loved one playing it, whether you decide to on Valentine’s Day or other days of the year, or on a simple date night at home. This card game opens up the conversation for the two of you to get to know each other better and spend time just focusing on your relationship. With 100 question cards, it gives you plenty of time to learn more about one another and show them you care by listening and starting unique conversations.

Sold by Amazon

JBL Clip 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

This Bluetooth speaker is portable and can easily clip onto a bag. You and your partner can play music in the kitchen while making dinner, in the shower, out by the pool in the summer or if you want to have a dance party in the living room. This speaker is built to last with a waterproof case and an IPX7 rating. It comes with a built-in carabiner for added portability. It provides 10 hours of playtime.

Sold by Amazon

Amaoge Our Adventure Book Scrapbook

This scrapbook is a thoughtful gift, creating a space where you can share your memories, including vacations, birthdays, holidays and anniversaries. This scrapbook can hold photos and leaves space for you to write about that day, if you choose to. With plenty of pages, this book has lots of room for memories and lets your significant other know that you love creating memorable moments with them.

Sold by Amazon

Knock Knock What I Love About Us Book

This affordable book allows you to spend quality time with your significant other, making it a fun gift choice for Valentine’s Day. It has a fill-in-the-blank style to it, letting you sit down together and fill it out — or you could fill it out and give it to your significant other. This gift shows your appreciation and love for your partner, and it’s a simple gift they’ll love.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Madison Long writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.