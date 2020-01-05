Pa. State Police report one fatal crash over New Year’s holiday

Troopers arrested 279 people for DUI charges statewide, which is a drastic decrease from the 406 DUI arrests last year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) — The Pennsylvania State Police investigated over 400 crashes over the New Year’s holiday, according to a report.

The holiday reporting period ran from Dec. 31 through Jan. 2.

Of those crashes investigated, 30 involved alcohol with 87 injuries and a single fatality, according to PSP.

Troopers arrested 279 people for DUI charges statewide, which is a drastic decrease from the 406 DUI arrests last year.

PSP troopers also issued cover 6,000 speeding citations, 476 seat belt violations and 66 child safety restraint citations.

This data only includes incidents that were investigated by PSP and do not include statistics from other local law enforcement agencies in the state.