Department of Defense prefers other missile defense site to Ravenna

The Department of Defense considers a site in New York as its preferred location, Ohio's governor reports

RAVENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – Camp Garfield in Ravenna has not been selected as the Department of Defense’s preferred missile defense site on the east coast.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said while the Department of Defense views a site in New York as its preferred location, it does not currently have plans to develop it as a defense site.

“While I am disappointed that Camp Garfield is not viewed as the preferred location for this potential project at this time, it is important to note that this decision was made based upon the strategic location of the site in New York for missile defense and does not reflect on the outstanding facility we have at Camp Garfield,” he said. “I also understand that the U.S. Department of Defense currently does not have plans to develop an East Coast Missile Defense Site but in the event the project moves forward, this decision could be reevaluated.”

Earlier this year, the Missile Defense Review discussed the need for a ballistic missile defense site and suggested Camp Garfield as a potential location. It was one of three sites in the running.

DeWine pushed officials to choose the site because it could have an economic impact of $3 to $4 billion.

DeWine said he plans to meet with Department of Defense officials to look into other opportunities to maximize Camp Garfield’s potential.

“The Camp Garfield complex continues to represent a tremendous value to our national defense and the support of our military in that community is very strong,” he said.