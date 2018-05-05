Skip to content
Ohio elections
Republican Mike DeWine elected next governor of Ohio, according to projections
Local business owner Michael Rulli grabs Ohio State Senate seat
Bill Johnson takes victory for Ohio’s 6th Congressional District
Ohio voters reject State Issue 1, which would reduce prison time for drug offenses
WATCH: Renacci concedes, ‘I am still very proud to stand with this president’
Tim Ryan secures spot as representative for Ohio’s 13th District, AP calls
Before you vote: Where to go and what’s on the ballot
Community members ask state congressional candidates questions at forum in Youngstown
Ohio OKs plan to make changes to how congressional maps are made
Howland students rally in support of levy they say could save the band