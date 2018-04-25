Skip to content
NFL Dallas
Mickey Spagnola breaks down the Cowboys 2018 NFL Draft
Dallas takes Colorado St. WR to help fill Dez departure
Dallas takes UT offensive tackle Connor Williams with second pick
Cleveland Browns take Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick
All eyes on Cowboys first pick at Jerry World
More NFL Dallas Headlines
UTSA star could soon be wearing a star on his helmet
Cowboys keeping hush on potential picks
Standout Oklahoma LB a potential mid-rounder for Dallas
Player Spotlight: Sony Michel
Georgia OL could help Cowboys ‘Wynn’
Heisman Trophy winner could be an option for Dallas in first round
Accurate Washington St. QB could be future Cowboy
Cowboys could add to linebacker depth with Tre’ Williams
Lending a Hand: Bama DL could head to Cowboys
Josh Allen a long-shot draft prospect for Cowboys