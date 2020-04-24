Browns bolster offensive line with first round draft pick

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The Cleveland Browns addressed a major need on the offensive line Thursday by selecting Alabama lineman Jedrick Wills, Jr. with the 10th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Wills is a 6’4″, 312-pound junior and First Team All-SEC selection at Alabama. He started all 13 games at right tackle this past season, helping lead the Crimson Tide to 11 wins, including a victory in the 2019 Citrus Bowl.
The Cleveland Browns have six more picks over the next two days. Those picks include:
Round 2 – #41
Round 3 – #74
Round 3 – #97
Round 4 – #115
Round 6 – #187
Round 7 – #244