Sports photographer’s Big Ten Zoom spoof goes viral

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Looking to pass the time and have some fun during the pandemic, Annie Agar joined TikTok a couple of weeks ago and started putting together some videos.

“I wanted something to do during this,” Agar said.

The BigTen is back! Here’s how that zoom call went…🏈 https://t.co/WW9e7SRsCd pic.twitter.com/ttLYwPFDb8 — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) September 16, 2020

Agar is a freelance photographer with WOOD TV8. You may have seen her on the sidelines shooting games for Football Frenzy or covering some of the bigger college games.

A video she put together on social media went viral.

First, she hit it big with a TikTok video about Joe Burrow and the Bengals

“That got about 230,000 likes,” Agar said.

Then she had a revelation: A Zoom meeting with Big Ten schools where she played off the stereotypes of each school.

“So I thought that would be funny to think about what that’s like in a Zoom meeting and how they all act and interact with each other,” Agar said.

She put the video on TikTok last week.

“And it took off a little bit. It had got some likes,” Agar said.

Then it hit Twitter. The spoofs seem to have struck a nerve.

“Nebraska fans aren’t super excited about it,” Agar said. “But they’ve been super appreciative of it. A lot of them have retweeted it.”

Over the weekend, the video went viral. It was picked up by Barstool Sports and ESPN. By Monday morning, Agar’s video had 1.5 million views.

“Desmond Howard retweeted it. And Kirk Hirbstreit did today and Rich Eisen,” Agar said.

“It was wild. I did not expect this to happen, at all. People love to make fun of the teams that they love to hate. People were commenting ‘Oh you totally did us dirty, but you’re so right’ and you could never do that in any other form of entertainment.”

Agar said she’s been frequently asked where she got all the T-shirts.

She’s a Buckeye fan, so she had that T-shirt. For the rest, she printed off school logos and taped them to old T-shirts.

She says she’s working on a budget and will likely be printing out more shirts soon.

The SEC and PAC 12 are next on her hit list.

“I want people that come to me and follow me to know I am dedicated to putting more comedy focused sports humor that is absolutely legit and they can enjoy out there in the public,” Agar said.