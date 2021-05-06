Newsfeed Now: CDC investigating woman’s death after Johnson & Johnson vaccine; lobster escapes dinner plate to living museum

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)-The son of an alleged Colorado cult leader speaks out after his mother was found mummified and in a shrine.

See the full story on FOX 31 Denver

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a body camera video captured a motorist unleashing a racist rant against a deputy and calling him a “murderer” during a traffic stop.

See the full story on KTLA 5

The legal sale of firearms across the country reached a record level, and as the U.S. inches toward a post-pandemic future, gun violence continues to increase.

See the full story on NewsNation Now

An increase in vaccination efforts across the U.S. has started to thaw the frozen airline industry, and the TSA is continuing to update its operations to prepare for more travelers.

For more on the story see the video player above

The CDC is investigating the death of a Michigan woman who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

See the full story on WOOD-TV

New York City students will not get snow days in the next academic year, the Department of Education announced Tuesday. According to the Department of Education, instead of canceling classes for severe weather events, students pivot to remote learning,

See the full story on PIX 11

The South Carolina House voted Wednesday to add a firing squad to the state’s execution methods amid a lack of lethal-injection drugs — a measure meant to jump-start executions in a state that once had one of the busiest death chambers in the nation.

See the full story on 7 NEWS

A rare lobster got a pass from someone’s dinner plate and ended up at the Virginia Living Museum.

See the full story on 10 WAVY-TV