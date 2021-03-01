YWCA participating in 21-day challenge to extend Black History Month conversations

Monday, March 1 is the first day of the YWCA's anti-racist challenge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Yesterday was the last day of Black History Month. But, YWCA Mahoning Valley thinks discussions about racial equity should be happening year-round. That includes today with their new challenge.

Some say it takes 21 days to form a habit. The YWCA hopes it takes people that much time to build understanding around racial equity and social justice.

“It’s just a great overall experience to read and to listen to these topics that deal with race, power, privilege and leadership as a way to learn and take action eventually to fight for social justice,” said Michaela Write, communications and events manager for YWCA Mahoning Valley.

Write emphasizes that discussions around racial equity should be happening year-round.

“It seems that people are becoming more aware just because of current events and with challenges or things like this. Activities like this that call for racial equity and social justice really bring people together,” Write said.

The challenges are completely digital, encouraging participants to watch videos, read articles and have chatroom discussions on weekly topics like environmental justice, sports and reparations.

The event is national but Write thinks it will have specific application for the Mahoning Valley.

“I hope and we hope that people will be encouraged to view these things as important even if they’re just learning about it for the first time and just want to make a difference to encourage a more equitable society,” she said.