YSU faculty union says talks ‘unproductive,’ inches toward strike

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Negotiators for the faculty union at Youngstown State University said talks Wednesday were “unproductive” and the membership is “one step closer to a strike.”

YSU-OEA spokesperson Mark Vopat said ongoing contract issues with YSU administration have stalled.

Both sides met for over two hours on Wednesday.

Vopat said the Board of Trustees’ proposal ignores recommendations in a fact-finder’s report, which the board rejected.

“This is tantamount to turning back the clock, scuttling months of negotiations and returning us to the very impasse that fact-finding was meant to overcome. It’s difficult to understand the sense behind such an approach,” Vopat said.

Vopat said the membership will meet Thursday via Zoom where an update on negotiations will be presented and a strike vote could be taken.

The union still plans to meet for contract talks on Friday.

WKBN First News reached out to university officials but, as of this report, have not heard back.

