Youngstown’s “Money Lady” offers financial advice in new book

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local woman is sharing her 18 years of financial advice with the community through her new book.

On the sixth floor of downtown Youngstown’s tallest building are the offices of Transamerica Financial Advisors, which are run by Deanna Marchionda or “the Money Lady.”

“Because people can’t say my last name, they would say, ‘Deanna March, that’s my Money Lady, she handles my money.'” Marchionda said.

Marchionda has now taken her financial experience and put it into a new book called “The Gift of Money.” Copies of the book were stacked on her conference room table.

“I was meeting with clients and I saw that they needed some additional information on what we’ve taught them or reminders on some of the things we taught them,” Marchionda said.

The book has ten chapters, which she breaks down into the ten gifts of money.

“It’s really covering a few of the basic concepts that we teach to all of our clients. The rule of 72. The cost of waiting. I also cover some information in it about what the different types of mortgages, debt roll down, how you can pay your debt down faster,” she said.

Marchionda was raised in Lowellville, graduated from Youngstown State University and started her career in financial services at 22. She now lives in Youngstown.

“The Gift of Money” book is only 101 pages.

“This book, I wanted it to be simple. Many other books on money are so complicated and the non-money person can’t even make their way through it,” she said.

Marchionda said people need to read the book because many do not understand how money works.

“So I think the cost of waiting is one. There’s no time like the present to start getting your money in order. So when you wait, any period of time, it’s going to cost you more to reach your goal.”

The book is $15 and available online. Some of the proceeds are going to All For One, an organization that builds schools, hospitals and orphanages in third world countries.