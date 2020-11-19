Youngstown State students, staff plant 600 trees as part of new Legacy Forests Program

The YSU Environmental Science Program hopes the micro-forest will offset their carbon footprint

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A drive along Youngstown’s Oak Street on Thursday showed plenty of work as Youngstown State University students, faculty and others started the university’s Legacy Forests Program.

The group planted 600 trees.

The YSU Environmental Science Program hopes the micro-forest will offset their carbon footprint.

The group received private funding for the project.

It hopes to inspire other organizations to take up similar projects for a lasting impact.

“Definitely in 20 years, I’m going to come back and I’m gonna be like, ‘Oh my God, guess what kids, I planted those,'” said Kayla Kelty, an environmental science student at YSU.

Students say preparing for and planting the trees was a great learning experience. They got to measure the soil’s health and learn more about climate change.