Youngstown social club had been ‘good neighbor’ until Sunday’s triple homicide, councilwoman says

Until the deadly shooting and last week's arson, police admit Brothers of Power Car Club hadn't caused many issues

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In the wake of Sunday’s deadly shootout at a north side social club, Youngstown’s law director said authorities are now looking into the business itself and what happens there.

Three people died in the shooting at Brothers of Power Car Club on Logan Avenue. Police are still looking for suspect Robert Shelton.

“Clearly there was illegal activity going on,” said Youngstown Law Director Jeff Limbian. “We’re investigating the depth and breadth of that illegal activity.”

While Limbian won’t get specific with what’s being investigated, he said the club is open after-hours.

“I think there are code violations issues that have come to light of recent.”

What’s now known as Brothers of Power has been around since the late 1920s. Through the years, it has changed hands — and names.

According to county records, its current owners took over in June 2013.

Aside from Sunday morning’s shooting and a small fire there last week, police have only been called to the club three times over the last year-and-a-half. None of the calls were of any significance.

Third Ward Councilwoman Samantha Turner said the business has, for the most part, been a good neighbor.

“I’ve heard of their after-hour parties that pop up every once in a while but I’ve never had any problems with the club.”

That fire last Thursday has been ruled arson. Investigators said someone poured an accelerant on a storm gutter in the back of the building.

At this point, they are not tying the fire with Sunday’s shooting.