Youngstown Skate hosts all-day spring skating contest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –– Figure skaters are laced up in their roller skates and ready to roll over at Youngstown Skate Sunday morning.

They’re participating in the annual indoor spring contest, happening all day long starting at 6:00 a.m., with opening ceremonies running at 7:30 a.m.

Skaters, ranging from ages 5 to 75, will compete in dance, figure skating, freestyle and pairs competition.

They’ll be demonstrating fundamental figures, which are the basics for all artistic roller and ice skating, by following the circles outlined on the ground.

Competitive skaters will be coming in from Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Until 6:30 p.m., spectators are allowed to come out and watch for a fee of $5.

“These skaters are getting ready for our national competition, which will be in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in July,” Renee Kitts, a member of the Ohio Figure Skating League, said. “This is the experience our skaters get before the judges skating out there so they can get more comfortable with the procedure.”

Kitts said the national competition will look a little different this year. In a traditional season, skaters would compete at a regional competition in the Great Lakes.

“Due to circumstances this year with only some of the rinks being open in certain parts of the country, we’re having an open nationals competition,” Kitts said. “They’re allowing anyone that is able to compete to go to the open nationals.”

Kitts explained normally only the top three scoring skaters in each category at regionals would be able to move on to nationals competition.

“Everything you see on ice, we do on skates,” Kitts said. “The skaters will be doing freestyle, where they do all the jumps and spins.”