Youngstown schools move food distribution day, increase meals

Meal distribution is open to all scholars ages 1 to 18 regardless of where they attend school

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown City School District is changing its food distribution day and increasing the number of meals they are giving to students.

Beginning Oct. 7, the weekly food distribution will include seven days of breakfasts and lunches, an increase from five of each meal, per student each week.

The time also shifts from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. to better accommodate parents’ work schedules.

The food distribution day will move to Wednesday. That day is reserved for students to work on their own with educator office hours, so moving the meal distribution to that day allows parents to pick up the meals without disrupting their students’ schoolwork, district officials said.

The weekly distribution will be at East and Chaney high schools and Martin Luther King, Volney Rogers, Harding, Wilson, Williamson and Paul C. Bunn elementary schools.

“We know with the pandemic and remote learning it puts an additional burden on our families,” said CEO Justin Jennings. “We want to help our community as much as we can to lift that load. We want to make our food distribution as convenient as possible for as many families as we can. Hopefully, the new day and times, as well as the additional two days of meals, will mean more families take advantage of this service.”

There is a limit of five packs of meals per vehicle. If a family includes more than five scholars, they must get approval from the school office to pick up more than five packs of meals.

Meal distribution is open to all scholars ages 1 to 18 regardless of where they attend school.