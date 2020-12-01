Youngstown schools announce no transportation for Tuesday

While YCSD has been fully remote since the start of this school year, the district has been providing transportation for community and non-public schools

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Because of the expected snow and potential dangerous travel conditions, there will be no Youngstown City School District transportation tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 1.

While YCSD has been fully remote since the start of this school year, the district has been providing transportation for community and non-public schools as required by law.

Remote instruction for YCSD scholars, however, will go on tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 1, as scheduled.

More headlines from WKBN.com: