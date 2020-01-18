Youngstown School Board picks replacement for elected member who backed out

Jerome Williams previously served on the board of education from 2013 to 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown School Board unanimously selected a replacement for Barbara Brothers, who was elected to the board in November but later decided not to serve.

The board picked Jerome Williams, who previously served on the board of education from 2013 to 2017 but did not run for reelection.

Williams was picked over three other candidates who applied.

He will be sworn in at the next board meeting on January 28.

Under the state takeover of Youngstown City Schools and with a CEO in charge, the responsibilities of the school board have been reduced to an advisory role.

When Brothers decided to step down from her elected position, she said some school board members are playing the blame game and she no longer wants to be among them.