Closings and delays
There are currently 24 active closings. Click for more details.
LIVE NOW /
Watch 33 News at 11

Youngstown police looking for teen with mental disabilities

News

Isaiah Moscariell, 17, was last seen on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a juvenile from Youngstown who they say is mentally disabled.

Isaiah Moscariell, 17, was last seen on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

He went missing from the 4100 block of Southern Boulevard in Youngstown.

Police said he was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with red sleeves and the word “Nintendo” printed on it. He was also wearing black shorts and brown shoes.

Moscariell is 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone sees him, they’re asked to call the Youngstown Police Department at 330-742-8916.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com