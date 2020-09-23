Youngstown police looking for teen girl who ran away from home last week

If you see Taina Enid Cuevas, please call Officer Caraway at 330-743-9380

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police are looking for a runaway teen girl.

Taina Enid Cuevas, 16, was reported as a runaway September 15. She hasn’t been in contact with her family since September 14.

She is 5’5″ tall and weighs 129 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

Officer Brandon Caraway, one of the investigators on the case, said Cuevas was last seen at home on Sept. 14 and left sometime during the overnight hours.

Police said Cuevas ran from a house on Byron Street on the city’s east side.

She packed a small bag, which included her medications, but left her cell phone behind. She also left a note, saying she was running away.

“This isn’t characteristic of her,” Caraway said.

Jeff Kay, Caraway’s partner, added they have been tracking down leads for a week but have not been able to find her.

The family told police there have been possible sightings of her across Youngstown, but none of those tips have been verified.

If you see Cuevas, please call Officer Caraway at 330-743-9380 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. After hours, call 330-742-8929.