Youngstown Police investigating multiple south side shootings that killed 2

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Police are investigating two shootings over night that killed two and wounded at least four people.

In the 600 block of Samuel Avenue a female was killed and three people wounded, and at South and Palmer Avenues police found a man shot to death in a pickup truck and his female passenger was wounded.

It is not clear where the victims at Palmer and South Avenues were first shot but officers collected about 20 shell casings in the intersection of Palmer and Gibson Avenues.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Rod Foley said it is not known if both shootings are connected. He said detectives will be checking to see if there is a link.

On Samuel Avenue, a woman was shrieking as the body was taken out of the house.

“Please, let me see her! Please! Please! She’s the only daughter I have!”

One of the detectives on the scene gently said, “Ma’am,” and went over to talk to her.

Two separate teams of detectives are investigating and some of them are at St. Elizabeth Health Center to interview survivors.

Foley said he did not want to comment on whether the people on Samuel Avenue were shot inside or outside the home.

Neighbors across the street gathered on their lawns, some with umbrellas to ward off a light rain, as police processed the crime scene.

Almost a year ago, a man was wounded in the same house on Samuel Avenue. A city police officer had to use a tourniquet to keep him from bleeding to death on the front porch. Police did make an arrest in the case.

At South and Palmer Avenues, a woman pulled up in a parking lot next to the truck where the deceased person was inside.

Frantically, she said she didn’t know who was in the truck but she wanted to make sure it was someone she didn’t know.

“I hate the [expletive] South Side,” she said. “I don’t even know who this is.”

She left shortly after. It was clear whoever was in the truck was someone she did not know

This gives the city 20 homicides for the year and a total of at least 89 people shot. Last year Youngstown had 98 people shot and 28 homicides.