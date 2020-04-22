Youngstown Police investigating gunfire incident

Officers could also be seen counting money after the man was taken into custody

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police were on the scene of a gunfire investigation in the 100 block of East Avondale Avenue.

Around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, police were sent to a home in the 200 block of East Boston Avenue for a gunfire call but no one was injured there.

About five minutes after police cleared the call on East Boston Avenue, they swarmed the area after receiving more gunfire calls, which is when they found the man on East Avondale Avenue.

He matched the description of one of the suspects, so he was ordered to the ground and searched.

Police did not find a gun on the man they took into custody but said he did have a small amount of drugs and money.

Police were using a dog to search in the area of Brooklyn Avenue for a gun or one of the suspects.

Police also found two shell casings at East Florida and Southern Boulevard, which is about four blocks north of where the man was taken into custody.

Police were also having a car in the first block of East Philadelphia Avenue towed for evidence and at least one person there was being questioned in a cruiser.