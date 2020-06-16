Youngstown police allow community to see use-of-force training

The department said they invited community members because they want their policy to be transparent

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — For Youngstown police Capt. Kevin Mercer, it’s all about perception.

For Derrick McDowell, it’s all about relationships.

Both tried to learn where the other was coming from Tuesday as Mercer gave his annual use of force training to officers in the old municipal court facility in City Hall.

This year was the first in memory that the training was open to the public, and McDowell, who helped to organize and shepherd a recent protest about police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, decided to attend.

All members of the department must take the training every year, and they all must get at least 90% on a written exam after the training session is completed. If a supervisor fails to get 90%, they must write several essays on different aspects of use of force while patrol officers receive more training.

The topic has been a hot one recently with the death of Floyd and the shooting of a man Saturday in Atlanta who struggled with police during a drunk driving investigation, took a Taser from one of them and was shot while running away from police as he fired the Taser at them.

In Minnesota, one officer was charged with murder and manslaughter for Floyd’s death while three others were charged as accessories. In Atlanta, the officer who fired the fatal shots has been dismissed, but no charges have been filed as of yet.

Mercer said officers have to understand how they are perceived in the community, and even if that is not a reality, it is a reality for certain people, so they have to watch how they act when they are dealing with a suspect or combative person.

The department has two definitions of force: Necessary force, which is force that is necessary and reasonable to overcome resistance to arrest, custody or compliance; and excessive force, which is force that exceeds what is necessary and reasonable.

Under the city’s use of force policy, offices “shall only use that degree of force reasonably necessary to affect an arrest.” Officers may only use deadly force if they “honestly and reasonably” believe the force is necessary to protect themselves or another person from serious harm or death; or if they believe the person they are trying to apprehend may cause death or serious physical harm to someone else if they are able to escape.Read: Youngstown Police Department’s Use-of-Force PolicyDownload

Officers are also not allowed to draw or point their guns at someone unless they intend to use them. Drawing a gun is considered deadly force under the department’s use of force policy.

Deadly force is also only to be used as a last resort. There are also times deadly force can not be used, even if the department’s criteria are met, such as if an officer takes aim at an armed suspect but there is a crowd behind the person.

A key to the department’s use of force policies, both deadly and non-deadly, is the term “reasonableness.” The policies are drawn heavily from two court cases that have guided police department use of force policies across the country; Tennessee vs. Garner and Graham vs. Connor.

In Tennessee vs. Garner, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1985 that police can not use deadly force against a fleeing, unarmed suspect. It is known as the “Fleeing Felon” case.

In Graham vs. Connor in 1989, the Supreme Court set the reasonableness standard for when an officer can use force and how much force can be used.

Mercer said Graham vs. Connor is also important because it says that an officer can not be judged based on hindsight.

“It’s what the officer knew or should have reasonably known at the time of the arrest,” Mercer said.

The officers also received plenty of instruction on how Tasers factor into the use of force. Mercer says he is not a fan of Tasers because younger officers tend to use them immediately whenever there is a problem rather than try to solve it by talking.

“The new officers lost their ability to talk to people,” Mercer said. “I want to encourage you to keep the Taser holstered.”

Still, the department’s Taser usage has decreased by between 50 and 70%, Mercer said.

He said there are general guidelines for Tasers that officers must follow, such as: Do not use them on anyone who is pregnant. Do not use them if a person is in a position where they would fall from a high spot.

The officers were also instructed on the “use of force continuum, where they are told they can only use force one level above the level of resistance a person is showing. For example, if someone tries to pull away from an officer, they can be taken to the ground.

Mercer also said that situations are fluid, and a person dealing with police may go from one end of the extreme to the other. In that case, police must adjust the force they use accordingly.

“Police never determine force,” Mercer said. “Every use of force has to be a reaction from the suspect.”

Whenever force is used, a report is made to the officer’s immediate supervisor, or sergeant, on his shift, then the supervisor for that turn will review the officer’s report and the sergeant’s report, then it is submitted to internal affairs. If the force is deemed inappropriate, the officer may be disciplined, and, depending on the recommendations from the supervisor, the supervisors could also be disciplined or an investigation will take place. Also, Mercer is alerted whenever force is used and may tailor training to the entire department or that particular officer depending on the situation.

Mercer said he was glad community members were invited because he believes it gives them a way to see what the department bases its policies on and also because it opens up communication.

Guy Burney, head of the Community Initiative To Reduce Violence, said opening up the training is just one of several things the department has done in recent years to build bridges to the community.

“I’m happy to say we haven’t waited until a situation happens,” Burney said.

McDowell, who was invited by Burney, called the session “enlightening.” He said it helps to understand the perspective of the police by seeing what their policies are.

McDowell also said the most important thing police can do is build relationships with citizens. He said when people understand and can relate to each other, it makes things much easier for the community.

“It’s much easier when you say, ‘I know you,’” McDowell said.

McDowell said taking an extra moment in a situation before acting can also help police in the community.

Chief Robin Lees said he decided to open up the training this year because he thought it was important the public get a first-hand look at what police have to do to use force and how they do it. He said a lot of times, patrol officers are going from call to call and don’t have time to interact, but the Community Police Unit members form relationships in their assigned wards and the department takes part in as many community events as possible.