Mayor Tito Brown will discuss priorities for COVID-19 recovery, including the need for immediate, equitable relief

(WKBN) – On Thursday, Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown will speak in front of a Senate committee about COVID-19 relief.

He’ll talk virtually in front of the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee at 11 a.m.

