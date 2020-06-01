Youngstown mayor: ‘I’m so proud of the citizens of Youngstown’

Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown posted to social media Sunday showing his gratitude to the citizens of Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown posted to social media Sunday showing his gratitude to the citizens of Youngstown who demonstrated peacefully over the weekend.

Brown wrote that he is “so proud of the citizens of the Youngstown who showed up today and peacefully showed that we will not be silenced.”

Brown made the comment at the same time he enacted a curfew because of protests later in the day that shut down Interstate 680 and ended in a few arrests in downtown Youngstown later Sunday night.

Community leaders said that the protesters who caused the disturbance were not part of a demonstration that happened earlier in the day in the city.

A march and rally began at 11:30 a.m. Sunday where thousands of people gathered at a protest against police brutality. Later in the evening, another group of protesters marched down an on-ramp to I-680 and shut down the highway for a short period of time before they peacefully dispersed.

Later in the downtown area, some protesters were arrested. With the mayor’s curfew at 8:30 p.m., police gave everyone about a half an hour to break up. At around 9 p.m., police started making arrests.

More protests are scheduled in the Valley for Monday, including one scheduled in Warren. That gathering is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Perkins Park.