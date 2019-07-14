Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre receives $500,000 donation at Wine and Jazz Festival

A donation of $500,000 was made from Home Savings and Loan to the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – People gathered at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre for the annual Wine and Jazz Festival Saturday evening.

In the past, the event was held downtown. Attendees seemed to approve of the new location.

“This is better. This is what it’s designed for, for safety and things like that, so this is a good venue,” said Joseph Napier from Youngstown.

“It’s beautiful. Look at the diversity of people, look at the culture, the mild atmosphere. It’s beautiful out here,” said Keith Logan Sr. from Youngstown.

Some of the crowd even expressed their relief about the clear weather for the show.

“I’m feeling great. It feels good to be out in the sunshine. It’s not raining, it is not raining,” said Rick Schuster from Liberty.

A donation of $500,000 was made from Home Savings and Loan to the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre. This is meant to go back and help the community.

“We really like the idea of the free concert, so that would be making it all inclusive and everybody would get a swing at a great venue like this,” said Home Savings and Loan CEO Gary Small.

The hope is to make downtown and the rest of the community come together.

“Without a strong downtown atmosphere, you’re not going to be the community you need to be, over the long haul,” Small.