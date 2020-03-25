Youngstown firefighter, Battalion chief on self-quarantine

The head of the union says they were experiencing flu-like symptoms

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One Youngstown Battalion chief and one firefighter are on self-quarantine for two weeks.

That’s after they started experiencing flu-like symptoms, according to the head of the Youngstown Fire Department’s union.

Area fire departments have already been stepping up to provide services after 10 Lane LifeTrans EMS workers were put under a cautionary quarantine this week after being exposed to COVID-19.

Some of those workers were exposed while responding to two different calls in Mahoning and Trumbull counties last week.