Youngstown families beat the heat with North Side Pool party

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Families in Youngstown were given the chance to beat the heat Friday evening in a fun, safe way thanks to one of the city’s most popular pastors.

Reverend Lewis Macklin and his family hosted a community pool party at North Side Pool. There were about 25 people while we were there.

Rev. Macklin said he hopes the kids see the support they have in the community.

During these violent times, he said it takes an effort to make a difference in a child’s life.

“That they can make a difference, that they can be safe and that the community loves them. It don’t take a whole lot. It just takes effort, a desire to reach out to our generation,” Rev. Macklin said.

Kids were also given books to build their personal libraries and socks to make sure they have the clothing they need for school.